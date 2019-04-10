Beto O’Rourke says he is sorry for wanting to run over and kill children, as he once wrote at a younger age. Yet today he supports doctors who are willing to let babies just born, die, if parents don’t want them. Many liberals are shocked at the prospect. Even Babylon Bee facetiously suggested, “Beto: The decision to run someone over should be between a driver and his car.”

Like so many liberals, Beto dismisses late-term abortion as no big deal; it just amounts to 1 percent they claim. Do you know what 1 percent of our national debt is? Two hundred twenty billion dollars

According to the website Abortionclock.org, which counts each abortion in the US and worldwide at a continuous rate, by the time you read this, the number of abortions in the United States will be more than 240,000.

One percent of that would be 2,400 babies just between January and early April, and Beto thinks that’s not a big deal? In the US, that is nearly 5,600 every year — almost twice the number of casualties on 9/11. School shootings are tragic, but the number of victims including Columbine has been 240.

People who identify as transgender are less than 1 percent — actually, about .6 percent — and yet some want to change the entire landscape just to accommodate them.

How is it that a political party that can eat up the clock in the legislature, passionately pleading for kittens, can’t show the same concern for baby humans?

Norbert Hermes, rural Salina