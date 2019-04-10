Going into CKL forensics competition Monday, April 9th at Haven, the Pratt High School team knew they’d have to work hard to earn every point against the nine other schools in this strong league. With seven forensics students gone for a New York trip, students still managed to earn third place at the CKL Forensics Tourney. Halstead won with 320 points, and Lyons was runner-up with 285 points. Pratt came in third with 242 points. The final sweeps points echoed how many of the team’s events made it to finals: Halstead with 14 in finals, Lyons with 12, and Pratt with 9.

Despite missing many competitors due to the New York trip, having six novices on the team, and having one of their duet partners come down with a stomach bug, Pratt High fought for every point of their third place, and the students came home proud of their hard work and many accomplishments.

In particular, Colby Barradas had a banner day. He qualified his serious solo for state championships, earning first place, plus he qualified his prose for state festival as well.

Donovan McAbee also double-broke into finals, and his Improvised Duet Act with Maddie Drake earned a number two spot and a chance to compete at state championships. His serious solo made it to sixth place in finals.

Other students earned many successes with the following rewards.

Central Kansas League Forensics Results:

QUALIFYING FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: #1 League Champion Colby Barradas in Serious Solo; #2 League Runner-Up Amee Hidalgo in Oration; #2 League Runner-Up Morgan Rogers in Humorous Solo; #2 League Runner-Up Maddie Drake and Donovan McAbee in IDA.

QUALIFYING FOR STATE FESTIVAL: #4 Colby Barradas in Prose;

MAKING IT TO FINALS: #3 Ryleigh Cook in Impromptu Speaking; #4 Darrian Cox in Humorous Solo; #6 Caden Donnenwerth in Oration; #6 Donovan McAbee in Serious Solo.

EARNING POINTS FOR PRATT’S THIRD PLACE TEAM SWEEPS: Aiden Falkinburg, Dawson Malone, Cheyenne Slaughter, Emma Strobel, Katie Strobel, Xannica Szary, Hogan Thompson.