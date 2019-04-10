Big Bend Groundwater Management District #5 Board members are not expected to learn anything official about the proposed Rattlesnake Creek Local Enhanced Management Area (LEMA) at their monthly meeting Thursday at 8 a.m. at the District Office in Stafford, according to GMD5 District Manager Orrin Feril.

“We haven’t heard anything back yet,” Feril said Tuesday, referring to the second LEMA proposal submitted to Kansas State Chief Engineer David Barfield following GMD5’s meeting February 21.

Feril has expressed confidence in the second the LEMA proposal, which, he said, meets all of the statutory requirements to provide a sustainable and complete remedy for the Quivira National Refuge Impairment Complaint.

Along with Rattlesnake Creek LEMA Committee Report, Thursday’s board meeting agenda items include reports relating to Kansas Division of Water Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Regional Advisory Committee and WaterPACK.

Darrell Wood of Trousdale representing Edwards County, serves as GMD5 Board chairman with Fred Grunder of St. John (with land ownership in Pratt County) serving as vice chair.

Other members are Marlyn Spare of St. John representing Stafford County, Justin Gatz of Turon and Kerry Froetschner of Larned representing Pawnee County, Phil Martin of Great Bend representing Barton County, Jerry Cullop of Sterling representing Rice County, John Janssen of Kinsley representing Kiowa County and Tom Taylor of Haviland, as an “at large” representative.

The next GMD5 Board meeting is set for May 9 at 9 a.m. at the District Office in Stafford.

GMD5 maintains a website — www.gmd5.org — where documents, including a map of the proposed LEMA, are accessible for public view. There is also a link to a video of the 2019 Annual Meeting, courtesy of SCC TV3 (YouTube).