It’s a place of dignity for American flags that have served their purpose.

Life Scout Mark Schmidt, Scout Troop 201 Pratt, is constructing an elevated burn pit structure for proper disposal of American Flags that have served their purpose. A ceremonial flag burning is the proper way to dispose of the flag.

Schmidt, with assistance from other troupe members and his scout master, constructed the burn pit using stone blocks and a metallic burn pan with a grate cover on top. The new burn pit area is located at the Green Sports Complex. Schmidt is constructing the facility as part of his requirements to become an Eagle Scout.

Schmidt said every year, the scouts get worn out flags from people and businesses in the community. There is no established facility for proper ceremonial disposal so that inspired him to do this project for his Eagle Scout requirements.

“I figured this would be a good thing for the community,” Schmidt said.

There is also a practical side to this project. The worn out flags take up space so this will be a proper way to dispose of the flags and free up space from flag storage.

Right now, there is just the burn pit area but coming is signage to announce the reason for the facility and possibly seating.

Schmidt said he has been working on this project for a year. First, he had to find a location for the burn pit facility. He contacted Pratt Recreation and Parks Director Bruce Pinkall to help choose a location. Sixth Street Park and Lemon Park were considered but because of the a fire hazard from trees and a required water source to put out the fire, both those locations were rejected.

Then the area at Green Sports complex was chosen because of its location, public access, accessible water and no tree fire hazard, Schmidt said.

The burn pit facility was constructed on April 7. Assisting Schmidt were scouts Luke Schmidt, Jude Nelson and Cohen Flanders along with Scout Master David Schmidt who is Mark’s father.

Schmidt has more work to do on this project. The burning bowl did not meet expectations so a replacement bowl is in the works. He has kept a journal of the project and that will go to the Eagle Board for their approval. They will also review Schmidt’s history in the scouts. Schmidt said it would take about a month for the review before the Board gives their conclusion that will lead to the Eagle Scout level.

The Scout Troupe will have the honor of doing the first flag retirement ceremony at the new site.

The proper way to dispose of a flag that is worn out and has served its purpose is to deconstruct each element. The red and white stripes, the blue field and white stars area all separated and burned individually, said Scout Master Schmidt.

The grommets, were the flag is attached to rope to move it up and down the flag pole, are saved and given to veterans as a thanks for their service to the county.

Each of the elements of the flag has a special meaning. The white stripes represent purity and innocence of those that lost their lives in battle. The red stripes represent the blood on the battlefield. The blue represents freedom. The stars are the individual states, said Scout Master Schmidt.

Life Scout Schmidt, who is a junior at Skyline, has been in scouting for 11 years, five years in Cub Scouts and six years in Boy Scouts.

Materials and construction for the concrete slab for the burn unit were provided by Smiley Concrete.