Dear Heloise: I had a hard time PEELING PEARS, so I cut one in half and ate it with a spoon. I read your column daily in The Spokesman-Review. -- Eva B., Spokane, Wash.

MICROWAVE FUDGE

Dear Heloise: Please reprint the recipe for microwave fudge. -- Melissa H., Roswell, N.M.

I'd love to, Melissa. You'll need:

1 pound powdered sugar

1/2 cup cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

4 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Combine all ingredients except the nuts in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until all the ingredients in the mixture are melted and smooth. Remove and stir periodically. When the mixture is smooth, remove from microwave and stir in nuts. Spread into a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and allow to cool completely before cutting into bite-size pieces.

If you like easy-to-prepare desserts and treats for family and friends, you'll enjoy my flyer Heloise's Fudge and Other Recipes. To get a copy, send a long, stamped (55 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $2, to: Heloise/Fudge. P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. There's nothing like a sweet treat at home while relaxing. -- Heloise

THE MAYONNAISE METHOD

Dear Heloise: If you want a nice, moist turkey, try this: Rub the turkey all over with a generous amount of mayonnaise before cooking. Make an aluminum tent over the turkey and bake at 325 degrees for the calculated time. Remove the aluminum tent about 30 minutes before the turkey is done cooking, and you'll have tasty, moist turkey. -- Renee C., Fort Collins, Colo.

WILD RICE

Dear Heloise: Where does wild rice come from these days? -- Todd G., Elmdale, Ind.

Todd, what we call "wild rice" isn't really rice, but a grain-producing grass. It's native to North America, mainly Wisconsin and neighboring states. Like rice, wild rice grows in water and has a very similar taste. Wild rice can grow in lakes and ponds but must be harvested by hand because it is too delicate for machinery. -- Heloise

LEMONS

Dear Readers: It's well-known that lemons contain a high dose of vitamin C, but did you also know:

Lemons are good for your liver. Fresh lemon added to a large glass of water in the morning is a great liver detoxifier.Lemons can help cleanse the intestinal track. Drink a glass of warm water with the juice of one lemon in the morning.Sprinkle lemon juice on fresh veggies for a delightful, bright taste to foods.Lemons contains anti-cancer compounds.

As good as lemons are for you, do not suck on fresh lemons because it can damage your tooth enamel. After eating foods with lemon juice, rinse your mouth with water to reduce any possibility of tooth damage. -- Heloise