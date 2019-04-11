The Pratt Community 2018-2019 Concert Series came to an end Monday evening amid soaring trumpet notes, wry humor and the awarding of a fine string of pearls in Pratt. A new season of music culture begins in September 2019.

Leanne Westerman was the lucky winner of a string of pearls donated by Parson’s Jewelry as a fundraiser for Pratt Community Concert Series 80th Pearl Palooza, but the big winners on Monday at the series Brassfire concert were all those who were in attendance.

Live music is the best, always, and that’s what the Pratt Community Concert Series brings to town, five times a year.

Westerman of Nashville, was in the audience at Pratt Community College’s Carpenter Auditorium with a small crowd who witnessed the conclusion of the 2018-2019 series season on April 8 with Brassfire. Four highly talented musicians: two who are natives of the great white north, another who hails from Bulgaria, and a drummer with roots in Wyoming, make up the group.

Though band leader Jens Lindemann mentioned that the foursome had only recently joined together for a tour so the audience was experiencing a rehearsal, the concert definitely didn’t seem like a jam session. Rather, the show reflected what our concert series does best: bring professional and highly accomplished musicians to town to perform, typically, an eclectic mix of music. The concert series is thus about expanding musical horizons and learning a bit in the process.

Brass player Lindemann, who shared his credentials with the audience throughout the evening, also gave kudos and ample credit to the vitae of his fellow band members: Kristian Alexandrov on piano; Jeremy Coates on bass; and, Tyler Hornby on drums. His band members were as accomplished as he was, and the program notes detailed their achievements.

Throughout the night, Lindemann entertained the audience with his particular brand of humor and also hit the high notes, and held them, for an impressive length of time. One recurring theme for the evening, expressed by the band leader, is that we need to be kind to one another. He mentioned several times, before certain songs, that this was the band’s gift to Pratt.

It isn’t every day that one can hear world-class musicians play a two hour set as close to home as our local community college. The opportunities afforded by purchasing a Pratt Community Concert Series season ticket are worth every penny. The concert series is a crown jewel for Pratt and south central Kansas. Purchasing a season pass for the 2019-2020 will open up a world of value for those who enjoy musical entertainment.

The Pratt Community Concert series for 2019-2020 promises to bring a wide variety of musical styles to Pratt from some of the most talented musicians on the concert circuit. All performances will be in Carpenter Auditorium at Pratt Community College.

Leading off the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 is The Easts with Johnathon and Brooke East who are storytellers with multiple instruments, multiple music styles, play acoustic instruments and have performed from cruise ships to beach shores to fancy resorts. They are storytellers with county music backgrounds, both have performed with Dolly Parton and other county performers as well as a variety of cruise lines and theme parks.

Next is Prime Time Trio with pianist Bobby van Beusen, bass fiddle Steve Pikal and drummer Tony Martin who will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Prime Time is high energy, gets the audience involved and sings familiar music from musicals like Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Fiddler on the Roof. They also perform standards like Summer Wind and Witchcraft and more as well as sing-a-longs like Tie a Yellow Ribbon, Shine on Harvest Moon and more.

The third concert is the Delano Jazz Orchestra at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. This band has great swing and big band jazz music and will perform many standards from the big bands such as Sweet Georgia Brown and many more.

The Sultans of String take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with music ranging from Celtic reels to flamenco, gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms. Their performances have been called energetic and exciting, according to Maverick Magazine. Sultans of Strings use guitars, violin and percussion instruments to create acoustic and electronic layers of sound.

Finishing the season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, is The Everly Set, a group that takes the audience back to 1957 and the music of the Everly Brothers, Phil and Don, including Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, Cathy's Clown, All I have to do is Dream and many more classic hits.