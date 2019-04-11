Brilliant minds were on display Monday at the USD 382 board of education meeting as science fair winners and national forensics qualifiers shared their success stories.

"I am incredibly excited about what is to come," Strobel said, after outlining the process she and her sister, Emma went through to get to the point of qualifying for the National Individual Tournament of Champions to be held on May 10, 11 and 12 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Pratt students have not competed at this high level individual tournament before.

The Strobel sisters took advantage of a sports injury (on the part of Emma) and spent their summer cutting down a full-length novel, "My Sister's Keeper," into a 10-minute dramatic performance.

"When Beilman told us, 'Wow guys, this is really good,' we knew we had something," Strobel said. "That meant a lot to us."

Later in the meeting, board members approved the forensics students' trip to the Nebraska national event, as well as student handbook changes, new Liberty Middle School and Pratt High School classes to be added to the schedule for fall 2019 and two early graduation requests.

The board gave the go-ahead to Superintendent Suzan Patton to begin negotiations with National Bus Sales for a new district bus, staying under the $220,000 investment mark.

Patton said she gave her recommendation for the National bus as it would save the district money in fuel efficiency, cost of repairs, warranty and drive-ability as compared to a similar vehicle from Midwest. The bus would have wider seats, 19 inches, than other buses in the current Greenback fleet.

Stepping into the Assistant Superintendent’s role Kirsten Blankenship told board members she was looking forward to Pre-K enrollment this Thursday and Friday. April is very busy with state assessment testing currently underway, she said.



