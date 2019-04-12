The PHS boys tennis team competed in their second tournament of the season last week Tuesday, facing some strong competition.

Caden Donnenworth, the #1 singles player, beat his first two opponents. Unfortunately, he lost his next two matches to earn 4th place in the tournament.

“He will need to pick up the pace of his shots and make his opponents move their feet more in order to beat the highest level of opponent,” said Tate Thompson, the head coach.

The #2 singles player, Jacob Brucks, struggled in this tournament and went 1-2 against some tough competition.

Rafe Donnenworth and Chase Folkers competed as the #1 doubles team and also went 1-2 while the #2 doubles, Luis Garcia-Jimenez and Hogan Thompson went 1-3.

“The rest of the team competed well overall and with more work should be at a good spot in the next couple of weeks,” said Thompson.

The boys will travel to Cimmaron this Friday and the JV team will have a tournament next Monday at Medicine Lodge.



