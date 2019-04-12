The Lighthouse Worship Center in Greensburg has a solution to solve the current societal marriage crisis.

In an effort to promote marriage in today’s society, Lighthouse Worship Center of Greensburg has announced they are offering free weddings in 2019.

“We just believe in families and the institution of marriage” said Lighthouse Pastor Jeff Miller. “So, if there are couples who are wanting to get married and can’t afford it, we are here to help.”

The package the church is providing offers the marriage license, an officiant, day-of coordinator, the venue, music, a cake, nuts, mints and punch reception for up to 50 people, as well as a bouquet for the bride and decor, all free. Anything else the marriage couple wants is up to them, like clothing and photography.

Considering that the average cost of a wedding in August 2018 was $25,000 (according to a report in the USA Today magazine), the free wedding option offered by Lighhouse could save many couples a lot of money.

“Often brides and grooms are willing to pay a small fortune to pledge their love to each other, but all to often finances cause a couple to not be able to afford a wedding at all,” Miller said. “This can make it very hard for young couple to make it work. We don’t believe marriage should be a financial hardship.”

In Kiowa County a marriage license fee is $85.50 and there is an additional fee to pay for a justice of the peace to perform the ceremony.

The only thing that is required of the bride and groom from Lighthouse Worship Center if they want to take advantage of the free marriage offer, is that the couple must attend 10 weeks of marriage counseling.

“The counseling is a once-a-week class that the couple will take together with the Pastor and his wife, to give the couple some insight on relationships, marriage and what God says about it. The couple doesn’t have to be a member of our church.

“With a 50 percent divorce rate in America we want to give every couple the best possible chance to make it work,” Miller said. “That’s why we want to offer this to couples in our area. We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone willing to attend our classes to get married. We believe that marriage is a gift from God and it isn’t just a contract between a man and a woman but it is a covenant between, man, woman and God. Life is hard and marriage isn’t easy that is why we want to try to help any couple that is interested in making one of the biggest decisions of their life.”

Lighthouse Worship Center is located at 804 W. Wisconsin Ave in Greensburg, Kansas. Anyone interested can contact Pastor Jeff at 620-723-3028 or email him pastorjeffm@gmail.com. More information about the church can be found at www.lighthouseks.com. An indoor or outdoor wedding can be accommodated.