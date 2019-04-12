“The Green New Deal is a bad idea“ (April 3); Like almost all attacks on the Green New Deal, the “bad idea” letter fails to mention the reason it exists: The worldwide scientific community says we have only until 2030 to transition to clean energy if we are to prevent “catastrophic” runaway global warming which will cause “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences, IPCC, US Climate Assessment).



The Green New Deal’s energy plan is the only one out there which can meet that 2030 deadline, and it will more than pay for itself. It’s estimated to cost $5 trillion over a decade (Stanford University’s solutionproject.org) and it will add over $6.5 trillion to our economy (IPCC), mainly because scaled-up solar and wind energy will be “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS Feb 2019). It will also create 10-15 million good-paying, local, permanent (40-year) jobs.



The cost of not having a Green New Deal will be astronomical. Americans have already paid $1.6 trillion for ever-worsening climate disasters, over $460 billion just from 2016-18 (NASA/NOAA). Just a half-degree further increase in global temperatures (almost guaranteed now) will cost the US $13 trillion (National Academy of Sciences, IPCC). We can’t afford not to have a Green New Deal.



It will also cut down on the over 300,000 American deaths caused annually by carbon pollution (MIT.edu) and the over $800 billion it cost Americans in medical bills (Forbes).



— Pete Kuntz, Northglenn, Colorado