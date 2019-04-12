Barclay College puts on top rate production in the new Ross-Ellis Center for the Fine Arts with support from a community far and wide in Haviland this weekend.

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the Ross-Ellis Center for Fine Arts on the campus of Barclay College in Haviland will transform into a village, a castle, and other settings during the production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

This production has been many months in the making. Hundreds of hours of rehearsal by the cast have been completed, and the finishing touches are going on as this week features dress-rehearsals before opening night on Friday. Audience members are sure to be entertained by all the acting, singing and dancing of the large cast and crew.

There are so many people who make a show like this run smoothly, and those people are rarely seen or heard from. More than 100 costumes have been created or procured for this production. Deb Folkerts and Marcy Bunce led a team of local volunteers to build, create, and bring together many of the costumes for the production. These ladies also help backstage during the show, assisting cast members in quick changes, which includes a 45-second costume swap for Belle.

Victoria Braswell has been working from afar creating wigs as well as the headdress that transforms Barclay College student Jarod Daniel into the Beast. Braswell currently resides in Branson, Mo and is an aspiring wig creator and make-up artist. She will be backstage this weekend to help things go smooth with the masterpieces she’s created, as well as doing make up for cast members.

The set for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is massive and complex. There are several settings that have to be displayed throughout the production. Shane Shetley of Branson, Mo. and husband to director Randi Shetley, took on the task of creating the beautiful 16-foot tall sets that transform the stage. Several other local crafty people provided their expertise when needed. Neill Unruh, a talented welder who also plays Maurice, Belle’s father, created over 30 metal mugs for one of the dance numbers. Steve Larsh and John Folkerts have lent a helping hand wherever possible. Hannah Brown, a Haviland native who specializes in custom furniture created Gaston’s throne, with the assistance of Folkerts who added the intimidating elk skull to help portray Gaston’s personality. Lori Larsh is in charge of over 75 props for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. These props bring the show to life, and must be in the right place, at the right time, and must be cared for in between rehearsals and shows.

Larsh has been like a stage mom to the cast and crew, cleaning up after the kids each night. Although BC has a great group of musically talented students who will show off their gifts this weekend, there are plenty who were able to be a part of the show while utilizing their other gifts.

Kaleigh Smallbeck has produced several promotional videos that now have over 20,000 views. Taylor Ison is enrolled in the stagecraft class BC offers in conjunction with the musical, and has been able to put her artistic talent to use. Ison painted the beautiful designs on the plate costumes.

Like Ison, Shauntel Reiss is enrolled in the stagecraft class, but has gone a little different direction than creating costumes for the cast. This production has a large cast list, which means there aren’t enough microphones for each and every cast member to wear one at the same time. Reiss has put her talent to use by creating a mic map, which tells the cast and crew where the mic needs to go during the entire show. With the assistance of Casey Roberts, Technical Director, Reiss has solved the giant jigsaw puzzle with ease. The deck crew is made up of several wonderful members who move the massive set pieces with elegance and speed to keep the show running smoothly.

A few tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.barclaycollege.edu. All of the backstage work will come together as BC brings Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to life this weekend.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com