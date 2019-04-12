The Lady T-Birds of Skyline High School traveled April 9 to the South Barber Invitational Track Meet. Baylee Lauffer came away with a 6th place medal in the 100M hurdles. Hayley Roberts placed 5th in the 400M dash. Heidi Roberts won the gold medal in the 1600M run. Brianna Spease earning 5th place in the 3200M run. Katelynn McGraw finished 5th in the 100M dash.

In the relay department, Skyline High School earned 6th in the 4x100M relay.

The Lady T-Birds are back in action at 3 p.m. next Thursday, April 18 at Norwich