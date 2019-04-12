The Thunderbirds were in top form on Tuesday, taking several gold medals and finishing first as a team.

The Skyline High School track team traveled to South Barber on Tuesday, April 9 to compete in the South Barber Invitational.

Several individual and relay performances led to a first-place finish for the T-Birds. Top 6 finishers were as follows: discus - Zack Urban, 1st, Eli Temanson, 6th; 110M hurdles - Brock Montgomery, 2nd; 100M dash - Cade Swonger, 4th; shot put - Zack Urban, 1st, Eli Temanson, 4th; high jump - Mark Schmidt, 6th; long jump - Jesus Casas, 4th; 1600M run - Jackson Wallace, 1st, Jacob Swisher, 4th and Colby Shriver, 5th; 300M hurdles - Ethan Haskett, 4th; 3200M run - Jackson Wallace, 1st, Jacob Swisher, 3rd; javelin - Eli Temanson, 4th; 800M run - Erik Ghumm.

Skyline High School finished 2nd in the 4x800M relay and 4th in the 4x100M relay.

The Thunderbirds look to continue their season on Thursday, April 18 at Norwich