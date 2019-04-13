The Connected Community, Healthy Community speaker and discussion series from Heal Reno County will feature three speakers addressing community health. Topics will range from the social determinants of health to life expectancy to community engagement.

The first event in the series is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at The Wool Market and DIY School, 420 N. Main St. in Downtown Hutchinson. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

A community that is connected socially and economically has better health outcomes for citizens, businesses, and overall prosperity. In this series, participants will discuss how the Reno County Health Rankings, the US Census life expectancy data, and Hutchinson’s Community Health Improvement Plan tie together in an overall picture of the community’s health.

The first speaker, Ben Winchester, will illuminate Reno County trends occurring under the radar to show how positive changes around migration, community involvement, economic development, and regional living may require us to rewrite the narrative of rural community change. Following his talk, participants will discuss Winchester's findings about Reno County in light of the 2019 County Health Rankings.

Winchester will also present two other sessions while in Hutchinson: an abbreviated "Rewriting the Rural Narrative" presentation at the Chamber Breakfast on April 17 at 7 a.m. at the Atrium Conference Center and "Moving In, Moving Out, and Moving Over" on April 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the Atrium Conference Center. Register in advance of these events at https://www.hutchchamber.com/

Benjamin Winchester is a Rural Sociologist at the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality. Winchester has been working both in and for small towns across the Midwest for over 20 years. He conducts applied research on economic, social, and demographic topics surrounding a theme of “rewriting the rural narrative” that are vital to rural America.

Funding for this series was made possible by the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.

Heal Reno County is a coalition that seeks to make the community a healthy place to live, work, learn, and play by creating opportunities for healthy choices and building a culture that embraces healthy eating and active living. Community members serve on six work groups focused on health care, worksite wellness, tobacco-free living, community vitality, healthy kids, and healthy foods.

Each work together to advance Reno County's Community Health Improvement Plan and initiatives, including the Chronic Disease Risk & Reduction and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways to a Healthy County grants.

For event information, go to http://www.healrenocounty.org/news/heal-reno-county-hosts-connected-community-healthy-community-speaker-discussion-series