SALINA -- Keenan Thompson’s first head coaching position is bringing him back home. The 2010 Sacred Heart graduate is returning to the Salina high school to take over the girls basketball program.

Thompson was introduced as the Knights next head coach on Friday afternoon and met with his players for the first time. He will replace Arnold Schmidtberger, who resigned following the 2018-19 season.

Since graduating from Bethany College in 2015, Thompson, 27, has spent the last four years at Hugoton, where he taught at the middle school and was an assistant coach on a highly successful girls basketball team.

“I know I’m young for a coach taking over the head role, but I’m excited,” Thompson said. “The last four years at Hugoton I’ve learned a lot about the game, and I think the youth part plays into my favor.

“I think I can bring a youthful energy and the time I’ve spent in Hugoton, the mecca of basketball in the western half of the state, has really prepared me for this job.”

Thompson’s first two seasons at Hugoton he worked under head coach Andy Gillen and was part of the Eagles teams that placed third at the Class 4A II state tournament in 2016 and won a 3A state title in 2017.

Thompson spent the last two seasons as an assistant under Emmanuel Adigun. He believes working alongside Gillen, Adigun and assistant Jeff Ramsey properly prepared him for his new role.

Schmidtberger spent a total of 11 seasons as Sacred Heart girls coach. The Knights made four state tournament appearances with Schmidtberger as head coach from 2004 through 2011, and he returned to lead the team the last four years.

Sacred Heart went 10-11 this past season and did not have a senior on the roster. It was the most wins for a Knights girls team since the 2008-09 season.

“As a new coach coming in, I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” Thompson said. “We had a team meeting yesterday, and I got to meet the girls. I’m really excited to step in and lead a group of girls that have been a driven group.

“They’ve gotten to where they are at because they’ve been playing since they were freshmen. They’ve led the charge in turning the program around under coach Schmidtberger.”

Thompson taught social studies at the middle school level in Hugoton and will do the same at Sacred Heart. As far as his coaching philosophy, he plans to bring with him a philosophy that has worked as his current location.

“It’s all about the kids you are working with,” Thompson said. “One thing I’ll try to apply is a saying we’ve used here, and that’s ‘Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.’

“Whether it’s practices or anything, we’ve got to push the girls out of their comfort zone. Offensively we will be working on fundamentals and building confidence, and on defense we would like to pressure teams like they’ve never been pressured before.”

He’s been in western Kansas for four years, but Thompson did agree that the opportunity to return home helped make the Sacred Heart teaching position more attractive.

“My parents still live in Salina and my little sister will be a fourth grader at Saint Mary Grade School,” Thompson said. “Being closer to my family is definitely a perk of getting to come back. That’s one of the things that made it too great to pass up.”