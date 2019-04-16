The Hutchinson Community College softball team exploded for one of the biggest offensive outputs in program history on Friday in a Jayhawk East doubleheader sweep of Pratt at Fun Valley.

The Blue Dragons earned a pair of five-inning rule-rule victories with wins of 27-2 and 8-0 to secure their hold on third place in the Jayhawk East.

The Dragons improved to 17-15 overall and are 12-10 in the Jayhawk East. Hutchinson will next play Independence at 3 and 5 p.m. on Monday at Fun Valley.

Game 1

The Blue Dragons sent 17 batters to the plate in their 12-run first inning. The inning needed 64 pitches to complete. The Dragons racked up 10 hits in the inning.

Kiara DeCrane started the scoring with a two-run home run to left field to give Hutch a 2-1 lead.. Taylor Ullery later laced a three-run triple down the left-field line to make it 7-1. Ashley Wilson and A.J. Briones both had two-run singles in the biggest inning of the season and second-biggest single in team history.

The Dragons weren’t done.

The Dragons scored six more runs in the second inning. DeCrane had a two-run single and Rollin launched a long three-run home run to left-center field to make it 18-1 after two innings.

After a single run in the third made it 19-1, the Dragons scored eight more runs in the fourth. Pinch hitter Bailey Brawner smacked a two-run double and Rollin hit Hutchinson’s first grand slam of the season.

Every Blue Dragon starter had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Seven of the nine Blue Dragon starters had at least one RBI.

Brynne Stockman extended her season-long hitting streak to 11 games by going 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Rollin was 2 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Ullery was 2 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs and four RBIs. DeCrane was 2 for 4 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs. Alexis Way and Briones both had two hits.

Blue Dragon pinch hitters were a combined 8 for 11. Trinity Ensminger picked up her first hit and RBI of the season and Maddie Minor and Jayden Vosburg getting their first hits of the season.

The Dragons had five doubles, a triple and a season-high three home runs.

Rollin (7-1) earned her seventh win of the season with three innings. She allowed four hits and a run with one strikeout. Madison Lewellen finished out with two innings. She struck out three with one hit, one run and one walk.

NOTES: The 27 runs scored in Game 1 tied for the second most scored in program history. ... Hutch’s 24 hits in Game 1 were the third most in single-game history. ... The Blue Dragons’ 26 RBIs were the second most in team history. ... Hutchinson’s 12-run first inning is a season high and the second-most in single-game history. ... Maryssa Rollin tied an individual single-game record with seven RBIs in Game 1.

Game 2

Megan Davis tossed her second two-hit shutout of the season in Game 2. She struck out four and walked none. Davis needed only 52 pitches to even her record at 7-7 and toss her sixth complete game of the season.

Davis allowed only two baserunners and neither advanced past first base. Davis then retired the final seven batters she faced.

Ullery went 3 for 3 to lead Hutchinson’s 10-hit attack. Ullery had two doubles, drove in two and scored three runs.

DeCrane, Rollin and Briones had two hits each. DeCrane was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Rollin was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, including a two-run double.