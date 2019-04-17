I have been scammed up to four times by three businessmen. It caused a hardship on me. They have self-incriminated themselves in writing.

Being disabled for the rest of my life, I am trying to get back the money that should have been mine in the first place.

In 2018, the state opened a Disability Rights Center. I wrote to the attorney general's office in Hays and Salina. They told me that three laws and more had been broken, but they all said that they could not help in this matter.

This is taxpayers' money they are using. The previous administration, federal or state, made the policy.

I think the present policymakers could change it immediately. Ask any vet who has been in a war zone or God-fearing person if they know of anyone who doesn't pray to God when scared, in trouble and need help.

Whatever the reason is for turning me down, the people on the dark side of this will not stop until they have seen the light.

If the Bible is right in its teaching, look at the thousands of sinners who could be saved if they would fess up and repent.

I think if taxpayers mailed in a complaint, this could change.

Pete Jorgensen, Salina