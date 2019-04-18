Dwight E. Eisenhower died 50 years ago last month, and in the half-century to follow, America has changed in ways that no one could have imagined.

Ike, as he was affectionately called, would have no appreciation for the partisanship, incivility, and bickering that has divided our nation with no end in sight. His magic, both as a five-star Army general and Commander in Chief of the nation, was his ability to work with all sides of an issue. At every turn, his commitment to integrity was beyond reproach.

It has been said that Ike and George Washington were the only American presidents who both parties lobbied to seek the office. As early as 1948, Democrats and Republicans were unanimous in their feelings that Ike was the man. One account reported President Truman offered to forgo running that year if Ike would run as a Democrat. Early in 1952, Eisenhower declared his candidacy as a Republican.

When California Sen. Richard Nixon, Ike’s running mate in the 1952 presidential election, was called into question on an ethical matter, Eisenhower quickly stated his vice presidential candidate must emerge from the event “cleaner than a hound’s tooth” or quit the ticket. Nixon met the test on that one, and went on to serve eight years as vice president.

During his two terms as president, Ike seemed right at home working alongside the nation’s two most prominent Democrats, Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn and Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson. All were native-born Texans, although Eisenhower’s residency in the Lone Star State was a mere 11 months. As a trio, this team led the nation through eight years of unparalleled prosperity.

Ike served as president during the difficult days of the Cold War and was the right man in the right place, as Russians feared, loathed, and respected the former general. After assuming the presidency, Ike instructed North Korea, who had precipitated a war three years earlier with neighboring South Korea, to return to the north side of the 38th parallel or face the possibility of a nuclear attack from the United States. The North Koreans blinked on that one and the war ended six months into the Eisenhower presidency.

On a national tour following the end of World War I, Eisenhower saw firsthand the horrible condition of America’s roads. He reportedly said that should he ever attain a position of authority, he would do something about it. When he did, the interstate highway system, which remains the largest public works project in the nation was born. Not everyone supported the new, four-lane highway system as it sliced some farms in half and was a detour past rural towns, but in the end it has proven to be in the best interests of the country. Also, Ike thought the new highway system would enhance moving military equipment across the country in times of national emergency.

During his presidency, Russia could look across a strait of water, which was, in some places, barely ten miles from Alaska, the territory being an American possession. Ike solidified our hold on Alaska by signing legislation confirming it as the nation’s 49th state and Hawaii soon followed as the 50th.

Some of the great personal stories of Eisenhower confirm his standing as a truly common man. It has been reported that during his time living in the White House, he clipped coupons from the Sunday newspapers and, occasionally, called stores to check on certain bargains. And, of all presidents he is reputed to have been the best cook, an ability he credited to his formative years growing up in Abilene. From all accounts, he could make chicken noodle soup with the best of them.

After leaving office, he attempted to go back to driving, something he had not done much of for decades. Reportedly, when motorists saw his car approaching near his retirement home in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, they sometimes headed the other direction.

Today, there are bumper stickers sold in novelty stores stating: "I miss Ike. Hell, I even miss Harry (Truman)," sentiments that make more sense every day. Having bought one for my old farm pickup, it has received mixed reactions but continues to be a good conversation piece.

Perhaps, the current holders of power in our nation’s capital would be wise to take a trip to the Eisenhower Center in Abilene and study the playbook of the nation’s 34th president. If they followed Ike’s lead, it might positively change the course of history.

Ike’s standing has grown for both he and his predecessor, Harry Truman who left office as the most unpopular president in American history. Both rank among the eight greatest among the nation’s 45 presidents.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.