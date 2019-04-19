GOLF

Hesston JV Inv.

Thursday

Hesston GC

Par 71, 6,118 yds.

Team scores — Wichita Trinity Academy 359, Wellington 407, Hesston 409, Great Bend 412, Hoisington 457, Hillsboro 483.

Hesston results — 4. Mason Farmer 46-45—91; 6. Lucas Klassen 46-46—92; 18. Nathan Whitsitt 56-54—110; 22. Drew Hastings 60-56—116; 29. Katie Kueker 65-61—126; 34. Cayden Bishop 64-67—131.

TENNIS

Hillsboro Inv.

Hesston results

Team scores — Wichita Trinity Academy 52, Salina Sacred Heart 42, Pratt 39, Wichita Collegiate 34, Hesston 23, Neodesha 15, Hillsboro 0.

First singles — 6. Cedon Yoder (1-3): L Ben Voloch WC 8-2, L Drew Majors WTA 8-0. CSF. W Noah Bartel Hil. 8-1, 5th. L Rodrigo Cortes Neo.

Second singles — 4. Levi Peachey-Stoner (1-2): W Josiah Jost Hil. 8-0, L Finn Ross WC 8-6, 3rd. L Calvin Hemmer SSH 8-6.

First doubles — 5. Bollinger-Schmidt (2-1): L Pennington-Vigilius WTA 8-1, W Garcia-Fiho Neo. 8-1, 5th. W Garcia-Fiho Neo. 8-1.

Second doubles — 3. Bruner-Leinbach (2-1): W Douglas-Mosher SSH 8-7 (7-4), L Rash-Mathhews WTA 8-0, 3rd. W Feng-B.Voloch WC 8-4.

Hesston player

takes honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hesston College softball player Chelsea Smith became the school’s first ever player to be named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II pitcher for the week for the week ending Sunday.

She was earlier named the school’s first-ever player to be named Jayhawk Conference Division II pitcher of the week, finishing the week 3-0 in six games with two saves.

Bethel College

to add sports

Bethel College announced the addition of three new sports.

Competitive dance will be added for the 2019-20 school year, while men’s and women’s swimming will be added for the 2020-21 school year.

The sports will be the first added at Bethel since competitive cheer in 2014.

"The addition of these two new sports comes at the perfect time for Bethel College," said Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops. “Working directly with academics as they launch new programs, we have provided future Bethel students with exciting new opportunities as we seek to grow as an institution together."

Bethel would be the sixth KCAC school to offer competitive dance, joining Ottawa, Kansas Wesleyan, York, Saint Mary and Bethany. The addition should lift the sport from emerging status to a full KCAC championship sports. It is a full-championship sport at the NAIA level.

Most cheer and dance teams in the KCAC share the same schedule.

"The addition of competitive dance merges very well within the framework of our very successful competitive cheer program led by Joseph Gogus," Hoops said. "Adding an assistant cheer coach who will then lead the dance program is a win for both programs. I look forward to watching these programs thrive with one another, while also enhancing our home gameday environments."

Bethel will be the fourth KCAC school to offer swimming and diving, joining Saint Mary, Sterling and Tabor.

Swimming is a full championship sport in the conference with associate members Midland, Lincoln (Ill.) and Morningside.

"Swimming will provide a unique experience for student-athletes that we believe will attract a different kind of student to Bethel,” Hoops said. “The sport is growing locally within our area and the state of Kansas from competitive club levels to high school. We are excited to work with the Newton community to bring a unique opportunity to participate in for future students."

The school hasn’t decided what facilities it will use for swimming. Bethel has no on-campus swimming pool.

A search for a dance coach is already underway. The search for a swim coach will begin this summer.

Newton falls

to Central

SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team fell to Salina Central 2-1 Thursday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division II play in Salina.

Central led 1-0 at the half and added a goal in the second half. Arianna Campos scored for Newton in the 68th minute with an assist from Megan Crist.

Central is 5-5, 1-1 in league play. Newton is 1-9, 0-2 in AV-CTL I play. Newton hosts Goddard at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Junior varsity — Salina Central 2, Newton 0

Railer golfers

11th at Dodge

DODGE CITY — The Newton High School boys’ golf team got a preview of the Class 5A state tournament after an 11th-place team finish Thursday at the 16-team Dodge City Invitational.

The tournament was held at the Mariah Hills Golf Course, the location of the Class 5A state tourney in May.

Andover Central won the title and established itself as an early state favorite at 313, 10 strokes better than Kapaun-Mt. Carmel. Garden City was third at 330, followed by Goddard Eisenhower at 338 and Bishop Carroll at 339.

Newton posted a team score of 369.

Gavin Berberich of Topeka West shot an even-par 71 for top medalist honors, two strokes better than Jack Baker of Kapaun. Tyler Trudo of Goddard Eisenhower was third at 74.

Newton was led by Zach Engelken, who placed 15th at 82.

Hunter Lujano tied for 41st at 90, Erick Hernandez tied for 47th at 92 and Caleb Koontz tied for 74th at 105.

Newton competes at 3 p.m. Monday at the Derby Invitational at the Derby Golf and Country Club.

Dodge City Inv.

Thursday

Mariah Hills GC

Par 71, 6,489 yards

Team scores — Andover Central 313, Kapaun-Mount Carmel 323, Garden City 330, Goddard Eisenhower 338, Bishop Carroll 339, Andover 345, Hays 346, Topeka West 351, Dodge City 361, Wichita Northwest 366, Newton 369, Hutchinson 370, Great Bend 370, Wichita East 408, Maize 418, Liberal 423.

Top 20 — 1. Gavin Berberich TW 37-34—71; 2. Jack Baker KMC 35-38—73; 3. Tyler Trudo GE 37-37—74; T4. Peyton Wilson AC 38-37—75; T4. Addison Alonzo TW 37-38—75; T6. Tradgon McCrae Hys. 38-38—76; T6. Matthew Schrock KMC 37-39—76; T8. Sion Audrain GC 42-35—77; T8. Cooper Schultz AC 37-40—77; 10. Jared Murphy Mai. 41-37—78; 11. Carson Towey BC 39-39—78; 12. Weston Wilkins AC 41-38—79; 13. Sam Mueller WNW 38-42—80; 14. Cole Streck GB 39-42—81; T15. Zach Engelken New. 41-41—82; T15. Keegan Ellington AC 37-45—82; T17. Cristian Silva WE 43-40—83; T17. Austin Wilbert KMC 41-42—83; T17. Mason Shaddix GC 40-43—83; T20. Josh Norris Hys. 44-40—84; T20. Preston Howell And. 43-41—84; T20. Hanif Ashraf And. 42-42—84; T20. Davan Smith DC 42-42—84; T20. Reid Richmeier GC 42-42—84.

Other Newton scores — T41. Hunter Lujano 43-47—90; T47. Erick Hernandez 47-45—92; T47. Caleb Koontz 54-51—105.

Bethel netters

finish duals 1-1

McPHERSON — Both the Bethel College men’s and women’s tennis teams finished their final KCAC dual meets 1-1, locking up post-season berths.

The Bethel men downed Oklahoma Wesleyan 9-0 Tuesday in Bartlesville, Okla., and fell to 25th-ranked McPherson College Wednesday in McPherson.

The Bethel men finish the dual meet regular season 6-7, 5-4 in KCAC play. The Thresher men play at 3 p.m. Monday at Ottawa in the conference post-season team tournament quarterfinals. Bethel fell to Ottawa 6-3 earlier in the week.

The Bethel women locked up a KCAC home tourney match with a 9-0 forfeit win over Oklahoma Wesleyan. Bethel lost Wednesday at McPherson College 6-3.

Bethel is 8-5, 5-4 in KCAC play, and hosts Friends at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Bethel edged Friends 5-4 earlier this season.

It will be the first home post-season meet for the women since 2008.

Jaderson named

Friends coach

WICHITA — Friends University named Dean Jaderston as its new women’s basketball coach, succeeding Heather Howard, who stepped down after one season.

Jaderston coached the men’s team at Sterling College the last 13 seasons, where he had 189 wins, the team’s winningest head coach. He led the team to two KCAC titles and a post-season tourney title.

He previously served as men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Trinity International University for five seasons. He was girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball coach for eight years at Rosemount High School in Rosemount, Minn.

He played basketball at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minn., where he earned All-America and academic honors. He holds a master’s degree from Adler Graduate School. He and his wife also serve as executive director at the Northern Pines Christian Family Conference Center in Minnesota.

Friends was 12-18 last season, 12-12 in KCAC play. Friends fell to Sterling 73-64 in the quarterfinals of the KCAC tournament.