A motivational speaker and author will be the featured guest at the 2019 Women’s Leadership Summit next week in downtown Leavenworth.

Joyce Layman, founder of the Layman Collective and a nationally known motivational speaker, will present a program titled “The Potential Difference” during the event, slated for 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The summit is a production of the Women’s Division of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Joyce is very enthusiastic and pushes people beyond their comfort zones,” said Camalla Leonhard, president of the Women’s Division.

The summit brings women from dozens of professions together each year to network and hear from guest speakers.

Layman is the author of two books and works as a business consultant.

“As a former wallflower in the world of business networking, she knows firsthand what it takes to overcome the greatest obstacles you’ll face: the four inches between your eyes,” according to a press release. “Since 2008, she’s been inspiring people to push comfort zones and to navigate change in order to leverage the ‘new’ opportunities already surrounding them.”

The event will include a catered lunch at about 11:30 a.m.

Leonhard said the Women’s Division has been featuring motivational speakers at the summit for many years.

“We want to bring great speakers here so people don’t have to travel to Kansas City,” she said. “And it’s only a half day.”

The mission of the Women’s Division is to “empower women in professional roles through programs that will mentor and advance leadership and growth opportunities through education and networking,” according to a press release.

The summit is open to the public. Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-members.

Register online at www.llchamber.com by 5 p.m. Monday.

For more information, contact the chamber at 913-682-4112 or www.llchamber.com