Today's Birthday (04/24/19). Shared ventures gain in value this year. Discipline with planning and applications supports your journey. Surprise yourself. Summer's creative expression illuminates a shift in your studies. Immerse yourself in an intellectual exploration next winter, motivating a change in your research. Talk about what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Make professional plans, with Pluto retrograde until Oct. 3. Advancement on long-term projects seems slowed or suspended. Review and revise career goals for an inspiring future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Plan an educational adventure, like a conference, vacation or class, for later this year. Prepare for travels, scientific research and intellectual study, with Pluto retrograde.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Review your investments, and plan for long-term growth. Reorganize shared finances over Pluto's five-month retrograde phase. Reaffirm and revise agreements. Collaborate for common gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Reconnect with your partner over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Show up for each other. Listen and learn. Remember what you both love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Does your work feed your spirit? What would it take? Redirect your career, with Pluto retrograde until Oct. 3. Make action plans for later this year.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Polish a creative project, artistic work or romantic venture, with Pluto retrograde over five months. Prepare for a performance later in the year.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Make plans and calculations for a home renovation to implement later this year. Research prices and materials, with Pluto retrograde. Review inspirations and ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Finish creative projects over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Launch a major promotion later in the year. Prepare materials, artwork and communications. Edit the writing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Review finances to conserve resources. Refine routines for efficiency, with Pluto retrograde until Oct. 3. Reassess your assets. Develop what you've acquired. Learn from past success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The next five months are good for personal transformation, with Pluto retrograde. Finish up old business. Let go of worn-out baggage. Launch later this year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 5 -- Pluto's retrograde inspires an introspective, transformative five-month phase. Settle into your cocoon. Stillness and peace soothes your spirit. Prepare to launch into flight later this year.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen to ancient wisdom, seasonal traditions and rhythms, with Capricorn Pluto stationing retrograde for five months. Prepare for a community event later this year.