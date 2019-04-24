Newton soccer

falls to Goddard

The Newton High School girls’ soccer team fell to Goddard 3-0 Tuesday at Fischer Field.

Goddard led 2-0 at the half.

“We are going to continue to work on things,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “Our defense showed more fight. We’ve been in these last couple of games. We’ll continue to get better and make our adjustments.”

Newton was outshot 8-5.

Newton is 1-10 and plays Friday at McPherson.

Junior varsity — Newton 0, Goddard 0

Newton-Hesston

swimmers win

EL DORADO — The Newton-Hesston girls’ swimming team won the El Dorado Invitational Friday at the El Dorado High School pool.

Newton topped Independence 572-481 for the team title. El Dorado was third at 370, followed by Valley Center at 249 and Rose Hill at 151.

Newton swept the 200-yard individual medley. Jaden Anton won in 2:32.73, followed by Lauren Anton in second in 2:36.66 and Ashley Salgado in third in 2:42.41.

Newton swept the 100-yard butterfly with Annika Senn winning in 1:05.97, followed by Jaden Anton in second in 1:10.46 and Lauren Anton in third in 1:12.70.

Newton swept the diving with the only two divers. Acacia Penner won with a score of 166.60. Blazee Stahl was second at 137.60. Both were season-high scores.

Addi Schroeder won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.26, followed by Libby Crawford in third in 1:27.43.

Schroeder won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.77.

Senn won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:10.56.

The team of Schroeder, Acacia Penner, Ashley Salgado and Senn won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:50.59.

The team of Lauren Anton, Jaden Anton, Salgado and Senn won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:13.77. The B team of Aspen Olson, Crawford, Cattie Arrowsmith and Emily Penner took third in 4:44.08.

The team of Acacia Penner, Schroeder, Lauren Anton and Aspen Olson took second in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:09.25.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Emily Penner took second in 7:21.53, followed by Arrowsmith in third in 7:31.25.

Salgado took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.61.

Acacia Penner took second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14.94.

Newton competes at 4 p.m. Friday at the Great Bend Invitational.

El Dorado Inv.

Friday

Newton-Hesston results

x-exhibition

Team scores — Newton 572, Independence 481, El Dorado 370, Valley Center 249, Rose Hill 151.

200-yd. medley relay — 2. Newton A (A.Penner, Schroeder, L.Anton, Olson) 2:09.25, 6. Newton B (Crawford, Chappell Deckert, E.Penner, Ballinger) 2:27.65, Newton C (Aguilar, Hatch, Arrowsmith, Porter) 2:59.59-x.

200-yd. freestyle — 1. Senn 2:10.56, 4. Arrowsmith 2:44.93, 8. Oller 3:05.30.

200-yd. individual medley — 1. J.Anton 2:32.73, 2. L.Anton 2:36.66, 3. Salgado 2:42.41.

50-yd. freestyle — 1. Schroeder 25.77, 6. Olson 31.59. Newton exhibitions: Chappell Deckert 32.68, Ballinger 33.44, Hatch 34.03, Harder 35.00, Grant 36.36, Thurber 36.66, Archibald 36.93, Aguilar 37.46, Allen 38.41, Toribio 39.45, Frank 39.74, James 40.37, Buller 44.37, Porter 50,00.

Diving — 1. A.Penner 166.60, 2. Stahl 137.60.

100-yd. butterfly — 1. Senn 1:05.97, 2. J.Anton 1:10.46, 3. L.Anton 1:12.70.

100-yd. freestyle — 3. Salgado 1:04.61, 6. Crawford 1:07.48, 9. Olson 1:14.76. Newton exhibitions: Hatch 1:15.55, Ballinger 1:20.36, Oller 1:23.45, Thurber 1:24.09, Frank 1:26.84, Toribio 1:30.44, Allen 1:31.30, James 1:33.63.

500-yd. freestyle — 2. E.Penner 7:21.53, 3. Arrowsmith 7:31.25.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 1. Newton A (Schroeder, A.Penner, Salgado, Senn) 1:50.59, 6. Newton B (Ballinger, Hatch, Chappell Deckert, J.Anton) 2:09.52, Newton D (Archibald, Buller, Grant, Harder) 2:32.85-x, Newton E (Allen, James, Frank, Toribio) 2:39.87, Newton C (Thurber, Oller, Aguilar, Porter) 2:42.16.

100-yd. backstroke — 2. A.Penner 1:14.94, 9. Grant 1:42.06, 10. Aguilar 1:48.61.

100-yd. breastroke — 1. Schroeder 1:13.26, 3. Crawford 1:27.43, 7. Chappel Deckert 1:38.68.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 1. Newton A (L.Anton, J.Anton, Salgado, Senn) 4:13.77, 3. Newton B (Olson, Crawford, Arrowsmith, Penner) 4:44.08.