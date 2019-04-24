1. National Walk @ Lunch Day: noon Wednesday, DCI Park at Second Avenue and Main Street. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is encouraging people in Hutchinson to join employees for a 30-minute walk during lunch Wednesday. The first 150 people to join will receive a free NW@LD T-shirt. Walking is one of the simplest, safest and most effective forms of exercise. A regular walking routine — a 30-minute brisk walk most days of the week — can help control weight, reduce stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, and be a positive influence on heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis.

2. Outdoor Bootcamp: Let's Bobcercise: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Rice Park, 44 Swarnes, Hutchinson. This free class introduces you to "Outdoor Bootcamp: Let's Bobcercise," led by fitness instructor Bob Colladay. This special event will introduce you to a fun and effective group fitness workout. Come try out this sensation as Bob, Kickin' Kath and Rockin' Rachel guide you through a fun hour of outdoor workouts. If you have hand weights, 2 to 10 pounds each, bring them for that extra punch. This class is offered through Hutch Rec on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout May. Eight sessions cost $40. Wear your craziest comfortable workout gear. The winner will receive a special prize.

3. Lunch & Learn about NOEL Lodge: noon Wednesday, 100 E. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. Hosted by New Beginnings, Inc. Join us for a $5 lunch and learn more about NOEL Lodge. Then join us each month as we cover the many facets of New Beginnings Inc., programs and services. Reservations open for 20 people. Please call 620-259-6731 to reserve your plate.