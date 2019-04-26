HESSTON — The Hesston Swather golf team set its sights on the home stretch of the season after a fifth-place finish Thursday at the 16-team Hesston Invitational at the Hesston Golf Course.

Wichita Trinity Academy won the team title at 295, followed by Wellington at 318 and Maize South at 322.

Cheney was fourth at 336 and Hesston was fifth at 339.

Newton brought a younger lineup, sitting several varsity golfers for Friday’s Hutchinson Invitational, and finished 14th at 443.

Sam Majors of Trinity Academy shot a one-over par 72 for top medalist honors. Majors was two over on the front nine. After four straight pars to open the back nine, he went bogey, birdie, bogey and par. Majors finished the tourney with an eagle on 18.

Blake Saffell of Wellington finished second at 73, followed by teammate Deitrek Gill in third at 74.

Caden Vanlandingham of Trinity finished fourth at 74, followed by Stephen Radley of Trinity at 74.

The Swathers were led by Grant Brenneman in sixth with a four-over 75.

“It wasn’t my best stuff out there, but I battled,” Brenneman said. “I’m really close to playing some really good golf here. I’m just a little bit away. I need to get a little better putting and do better with my wedges.”

Lucas Roth finished at 85, followed by Jace Regier at 89, Mason Farmer at 90, Landon Spencer at 92 and Lucas Klassen at 107.

“Considering the elements out there, we did pretty good,” Heston coach Grady Pauls said. “We had a good score out of our fifth man Mason Farmer. Grant stayed steady. Lucas Roth, it was nice to see him shoot in the mid 80s. We had two scores in the 80s and Grant down there at 75. We just need to get one more down there.”

Hesston plays three tournaments spanning 72 holes next week before league and regionals.

“We have Monday and Tuesday next week and then its post-season,” Pauls said. “We tried to stack our season late to make sure we’re playing our best by the end. I’d like to see some people step up. Grant has been consistent. It was nice to see Lucas step up. We need some others to step up. Cheney is in our regional and they beat us by three today. Collegiate is in our regional. We beat them, but they didn’t have everybody today. Burlington is in our regional and they have been posting scores in the 330s and 340s. It’s four teams for two spots.”

Hesston plays Monday at the Southeast of Saline Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course and plays the Buhler Invitational Tuesday at Hesston and Turkey Creek in McPherson.

Newton was led by Brayden Lasiter at 110. Omar Hernandez, Connor Hultman and Cooper Burns each shot a 111. Alfie Montano shot a 121.

Hesston Inv.

Thursday

Hesston GC

Par 71, 6,436 yds.

Team scores — Wichita Trinity Academy 295, Wellington 318, Maize South 322, Cheney 336, Hesston 339, Buhler 346, Wichita Collegiate 349, Sterling 370, Andover Central 380, Rose Hill 388, Winfield 391, St. John-Hudson 397, Valley Center 433, Newton 443. Hutchinson Central Christian no team score.

Individuals — 1. Sam Majors WTA 37-35—72; 2. Blake Saffell Wel. 39-34—73; 3. Deitrek Gill Wel. 39-35—74; 4. Caden Vanlandingham WTA 39-35—74; 5. Stephen Radley WTA 38-36—74; 6. Grant Brenneman Hes. 38-37—75; 7. Luke Scheufler WTA 37-38—75; 8. Davis Swyers WTA 38-39—77; 9. Connor Stephenson Che. 39-39—78; 10. Adam Kasitz Mai. 41-38—79; 11. Eli Graham WC 38-41—79; 12. Kyle Kasitz Mai. 40-40—80; 13. Ethan Hartig Mai. 39-42—81; 14. Marshall Walton HCC 41-41—82; 15. Spenser Goering Mai. 39-43—82; 16. Zach Burgess WC 42-41—83; 17. Rylan Blasi Wel. 42-41—83; 18. Harrison Middleton Che. 41-42—83; 19. Cooper Ward AC 38-45—83; 20. Jacob George Win. 42-42—84; 21. Layton Love Mai. 45-40—85; 22. Lucas Roth Hes. 44-41—85; 23. Dylan Freund Che. 43-42—85; 24. Trenton Matney Buh. 42-43—85; 25. Lucas Gilmore Ster. 42-43—85; 26. Matt Voth Buh. 43-43—86; 27. Thomas Cox Buh. 43-43—86; 28. Taben Armstrong Mai. 40-47—87; 29. Nick Siemens WC 45-43—88; 30. Zach Hoang RH 44-44—88; 31. Peyton Linker Wel. 43-45—88; 32. Derek Heuer WTA 42-46—88; 33. Jace Lawrence Wel. 47-42—89; 34. Jackson Berning Buh. 45-44—89; 35. Jace Regier Hes. 44-45—89; 36. Austin Phillips Buh. 47-43—90; 37. Ethan Cokely Che. 45-45—90; 38. Mason Farmer Hes. 45-45—90; 39. Zach Surface Ster. 44-46—90; 40. Landon Spencer Hes. 47-45—92; 41. Noah Loecke RH 48-45—93; 42. Taylor Wheatley AC 47-46—93; 43. Will Yates Buh. 47-46—93; 44. Ryne Asbury Che. 44-49—93; 45. Marshall Woolf SJH 47-47—94; 46. Mason Hamm VC 49-46—95; 47. Keegan Oshea Che. 44-51—95; 48. Mason Osborne SJH 51-45—96; 49. Mason Cooper Buh. 49-48—97; 50. Brady Swanson Win. 49-48—97; 51. Wyatt Chaney AC 47-50—97; 52. Alex Butters Win. 46-51—97; 53. Caden Webb Ster. 43-54—97; 54. Ben Warner VC 50-48—98; 55. Kaz Comley Ster. 47-51—98; 56. Byron Knight WC 48-51—99; 57. Cecil York Buh. 51-49—100; 58. Wyatt Schmidt Ster. 52-50—102; 59. Toby Woolf SJH 50-52—102; 60. Lane Gardner RH 51-52—103; 61. Brennan Evans RH 57-47—104; 62. Austin Woolf SJH 54-51—105; 63. Justin Casey RH 51-55—106; 64. Max Wurth AC 57-50—107; 65. Lucas Klassen Hes. 56-51—107; 66. Brett Wyckoff Wel. 53-54—107; 67. Caiden Crosby RH 52-55—107; 68. Brayden Lasiter New. 57-53—110; 69. Omar Hernandez New. 56-55—111; 70. Connor Hultman New. 55-56—111; 71. Cooper Burns New. 54—57—111; 72. Bryce Sexson Win. 56—57—113; 73. Eddie Robbins Win. 55—60—115; 74. Derek Barton VC 60—58—118; 75. Alfie Montano New. 63—58—121; 76. Wyatt Beltz Ster. 60—61—121; 77. Cade Martin VC 61—61—122.