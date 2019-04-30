It’s another rite of spring. Tate Herrenbruck and his Sacred Heart teammates appear to be rounding into form.

Herrenbruck had his low round of the season and the Knights had their best team score in five tournaments this month, claiming individual and team honors Monday at the Southeast of Saline Invitational.

Herrenbruck played Salina Municipal in 2-under-par 68, giving him a five-shot victory over teammate Kameron Shaw in second. Sacred Heart had five of the top seven individual scores and shot 298 as a team.

Hesston’s Grant Brenneman took third with a 75, and was followed by a pair of Sacred Heart individuals. Senior Charlie Skidmore had his low round of the season, taking fourth with a 78, one shot in front of Knights teammate Caleb Gilliland.

After starting the season with an 84 at the Wichita Carroll Invitational, Herrenbruck had three consecutive tournaments with rounds in the mid to low 70s. Monday was his first individual tournament title this season.

“It started a little rough, kind of like last year with an 84 in my first tournament,” Herrenbruck said. “Now I’m kind of getting everything back to where it should be.

“I’m swinging a little better and I think the team is really going to come into shape pretty soon. We’ve got some good tournaments to get us going and get us ready for regional and state.”

The Knights played four tournaments in the first four weeks of the season, but are set to compete in three events this week. That’s a stacked schedule before the league tourney next Tuesday in Russell, then regional (at Ellis) and state (at Hesston) the following two weeks.

“I kind of like it, especially if you are playing well,” Shaw said of the busy schedule. “If you’re not playing well, it can get a little tough.

“We kind of play like that in the summer and as long as you’re hitting it well, you can continue your momentum.”

Herrenbruck’s round included two birdies and two bogeys (both on par 3s) on the front nine. He made a key putt on No. 10, but wasn’t pleased with the way he closed the round.

“I was even going into the back nine and made an eagle on No. 10 (and) that really helped a lot,” Herrenbruck said. “I made about a 60-footer for eagle and that got me to 2-under.

“I three-putted the last two holes. One was from off the greens and they would have been tough two putts but it would have been nice to have those last two, but I can’t really complain because I made a lot of putts today. I made a couple pretty big par putts coming down the stretch. It was a good score for being cold and windy today.”

After overnight rains, the temperatures at the start of Monday’s round were in the low 50s with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour and overcast skies. Although it remained breezy for most of the round, Herrenbruck tried to take advantage of the holes playing with the wind.

“It was a tough day,” Herrenbruck said. “Most of the par 3s were either into the wind or crosswinds. That made it pretty tough.

“It’s a weird wind, playing out here with a north wind because you get so used to playing it with a south wind.”

“It was a little windy,” Shaw said. “The first few holes were down wind so that helped, but about hole No. 6 you have the holes into the wind so that made it harder coming in.

“On the back nine it kind of alternates. You have an easy hole and then you have a hard hold the next hole. You’ve just got to take the punches and roll with it.”

Shaw has now had a top 10 finish in each of his five tournaments this season. His last three tournaments have included scores of 71, 72 and 73.

“The first two tournaments weren’t that great but my last few have been better,” Shaw said. “I’m starting to get back in the low 70s and that’s nice. It’s always good to trend toward the end, toward state.”

Harper Martin of St. John’s Military matched Gilliland in fifth place with a 79. Sacred Heart’s Morgan Newell also had his low score of the season, shooting 80 for seventh place.

The Knights also had an 88 from Nate Elmore and Jack Elmore came in with a 95. Hayden Knauss of St. John’s Military shot 93 and teammate Austin Slaybaugh had a 94.

Southeast of Saline was led by freshman Dalton Bunch, who tied for 23rd.

“We’ve got a very young team that’s showing improvement,” Southeast coach Kendall Lynn said. “Dalton Bunch is a freshman and I think this is only the fourth tournament he’s ever played in, so he’s showing some promise.”