Rains in March and April have encouraged growth in winter wheat, but wet weather also may propel the occurrence of stripe and leaf rust.

Leaf rust on lower leaves already has been reported in south-central and southwestern Kansas, according to Kansas State University. The fungus can cause yield losses and survives best in moderate temperatures and wet conditions.

Reno County Extension Agent Darren Busick said he had not gotten reports of leaf or stripe rust in Reno County yet, but that it was likely on its way if it had not already arrived in local fields.

Reno County farmer Cameron Piece also said he had not seen it in his fields, but was remaining vigilant.

“We have not seen any yet,” he said. “But moving into what looks like a rainy pattern, it could blow up on us quick.”

According to KSU Professor of Plant Pathology Erick DeWolf, leaf rust on lower leaves has been spotted in Reno County, near Hutchinson. It has also been spotted on lower leaves in Sedgwick County and Kingman County, along with stripe rust in the latter. Edwards, Gray, Ford, Finney and Hodgeman counties also have seen lower leaf rust.

“Leaf rust and stripe rust are the number one and number two diseases that contribute to yield loss in the state,” DeWolf said. “So it is certainly a call for growers to remain vigilant.”

However, DeWolf said the occurrences of leaf and stripe rust thus far are not abnormal. He said he would place the risk of a major problem caused by leaf or stripe rust at moderate.

“Last year at this time, we were in dry conditions, having a major drought,” DeWolf said. “With the wetter weather in March, and now April that we’ve seen, we have a higher chance for the disease to spread than last year, but we’re not higher on average for the state.”

Farmers can manage stripe and leaf rust through choosing wheat varieties with disease resistances, managing volunteer wheat populations and applying fungicide to crops.

“What happens from here out really depends on the local weather in areas of the state,” DeWolf said. “If we enter a period of moisture, we could see it spread, but if conditions get dryer it could slow down.”