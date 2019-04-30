I would like to thank all those on the road crew who have worked so hard to get the dirt and gravel roads passable. I live by Longford.

There are three ways to get to pavement. I have a low-riding van. With the wet weather and the springs under the roads, they were impassable for my car, Molly.

Workers were out pulling even big trucks out of the mud holes. The road crew did what they could to get the roads passable, and my wonderful neighbor, Dustin, who pulled me out when this started, kept me informed about when Molly would be able to travel.

The road crews made it so I could very carefully get out the end of 260th, called 3rd Road. That made it so I took the round-about way to where I wanted to go, but I was grateful to be able to get out at all. Thank you.

Yesterday, Dustin told me they got limestone, so well done. I could use it. That is the road I got stuck on the second time. When I tried it with the limestone, I was amazed at how good it is.

The road crew has done wonders. Thank you so much, all of you.

Marion Duer, Longford