A standoff on the city's west side ended Wednesday night when the person being sought surrendered to law enforcement officers, authorities said.

The man, identified as David J. Garcia, 23, was arrested at the scene.

According to Topeka police Lt. John Trimble, the incident began about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a report of a violent domestic disturbance in the 5500 block of S.W. Avalon.

While officers were en route to the scene, Trimble said, they learned that Garcia had fled the area and was armed with a handgun.

Garcia then entered a house in the 5400 block of S.W. 15th and refused officers' orders to come out.

Nearly three hours later, at 9:07 p.m., Garcia exited the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

Garcia was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in connection with criminal threat, causing terror, evacuation or disruption; criminal damage to property; felony interference with a law enforcement officer; and criminal trespass, remaining in defiance of order.

Garcia remained in jail Thursday morning pending his first appearance before a Shawnee County District Court judge.