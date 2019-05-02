As more working moms and dads hold down jobs to make ends meet, the wealth disparity in our nation continues to grow.Today, the top 1% of households control more wealth than the bottom 90% combined, reports the Washington Post.

Time speeds by for many folds, getting the kids ready for school, finding the cash for unexpected expenses, looking for the energy to find an additional job to help pare down debt. Politics for many in the 90%, is an expense they cannot afford.

In 2016, $6.5 billion was spent for both presidential and congressional elections, according to opensecrets.org. There was $2.4 billion spent on the presidential race and $4 billion spent on the congressional contest.

History continues to repeat itself. What seems unique has been here before. Will Rogers, the cowboy humorist, back in his time once said, “We have the best Congress money can buy.”

Mark Twain, who lived in the gilded age, offered this comment for some politicians he knew, “Politicians are like diapers. They should be changed often and for the same reason.”

As both Republicans and Democrats argue their talking points (abortion, immigration, health care), may their focus not be lost on the growing power immense wealth can have upon our children, politicians and democracy.

Doug Ellwood

Little River