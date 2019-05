If President Trump hasn't or won't pay his taxes, then not a single American has to pay his or her taxes.

If he has the OK, then we will to. The IRS must confer now, not tomorrow. We will have to trust the chairman's word that he has. If not, the IRS had better let us know because a citizen class-action lawsuit should begin immediately.

It's time Congress start treating us citizens with respect. Constitution before party.

Dick Carpenter, Salina