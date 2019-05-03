Harlan Hobbs' letters to the editor are similar to a toddler at a restaurant — there will usually be a mess that someone else has to clean up. His latest missive did not disappoint. Mr. Hobb's started his letter innocuously enough, pointing out the difference between news commentators and journalists, but then he veers into a dark, dead-end street.

He repeats the old lie that the Trump administration policy of separating of immigrant children from their families was the same or similar to the Obama administration's.

Child separations under previous administrations were done in extremely limited circumstances, such as, suspicion of trafficking or other fraud, whereas the Trump administration created a "zero tolerance" policy and separated ALL children from their families or guardians. Not the same at all and easy to verify, if one so desires.

This leads Mr. Hobbs to bring up the U.S. Customs Port of Entry Antelope Wells, N.M., remodel, which he blames on the Obama administration. He seems to forget that Congress controls the federal checkbook.

Antelope Wells was one of many multimillion dollar projects in Congress' American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) approved in 2009. Work on the bill started when Bush was still president. Holding cells were not part of the remodel as it is a port of entry, not an immigration center.

The other boondoggle he brings up is New Mexico Tech's joint military-law enforcement training center. Sen. Pete Domenici (N.M.-Rep) helped secure the funds from Homeland Security, not Obama. Oddly enough, Antelope Wells was also part Domenici's constituency.

Mr. Hobbs made a choice not to fully research or disclose the above facts. Shame on you, Mr. Hobbs.

Michael Walsh, Ellsworth