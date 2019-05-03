MAIZE — The Newton High School softball team had its four-game winning streak snapped, but the Railers picked themselves up and went on to pick up another win Thursday in a doubleheader against Valley Center.

The Railers lost the first game 7-5, but won the second game 13-9.

Because of field conditions, the games were moved to Maize South and played on artificial turf.

In the first game, Newton used four singles and an error to score three runs in the top of the first. A Newton error led to two Valley Center run in the bottom of the first inning.

The Hornets scored a run each in the second and third inning.

Newton scored a run in the fourth inning on a Gracie Rains double and an Allyson Symonds single.

Newton errors led to a Valley Center error in the bottom of the fourth, followed by two runs in the fifth.

McKennah Cusick singled and scored in the sixth inning. The Railers left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

Mallory Seirer went two for four hitting with two RBIs. Emily Peaney went four for four hitting with an RBI. Cusick went two for four with an RBI.

For Valley Center, Jordan Fullhart drove in two runs. Eliza Grady went two for four. Mallory Feather went two for three.

Emma Anderson pitched a complete-game win for Valley Center, allowing three earned runs on 13 hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Megan Watkins went two innings for Newton, allowing one earned run on three hits. Cusick took the loss, allowing two earned runs in four innings on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

In the second game, Newton scored in every inning but the third. Tied 9-9, Newton scored a run in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh for the win.

Cusick pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the win, allowing no runs, a hit and a strikeout. Starter Olivia Sandavol went 4.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on five hits with nine walks and three strikeouts.

Cheyenne Blackwood took the loss for the Hornets, allowing seven earned runs on 15 hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Watkins went three for four hitting with four RBIs. Mallory Seirer went two for five with four RBIs. Toria Thaw went three for five with two RBIs. Sandoval went four for five with an RBI.

Fullhart went two for four hitting with a home run and two RBIs.

Valley Center is 4-14. Newton is 6-10 and plays at 4 p.m. Monday at Maize, followed by 4 p.m. Tuesday at Andover Central.

First game

Newton;300;101;0;—5;13;5

Val.Ctr.;211;120;x;—7;7;2

Watkins, Mc.Cusick (L) 3 and Rains; Anderson (W) and Ostron.

Second game

Newton;230;311;3;—13;15;2

Val.Ctr.;311;040;0;—9;6;5

Sandoval, Mc.Cusick (W) 5 and Rains; Blackwood (L) and Ostron. HR — VC: Fullhart.