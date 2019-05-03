May 4 through 11

All times Central

Saturday, May 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL — North Arkansas CC @ Hesston College 3 p.m., Wichita State @ UConn 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference Championships, BG Products Stadium, El Dorado 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 3:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Portland (TBA if needed, TV TBA).

Sunday, May 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL — North Arkansas CC @ Hesston College 3 p.m., Wichita State @ UConn 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Atlanta United @ Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes).

Monday, May 6

PREP GOLF — Berean Academy, Remington, Sedgwick @ HOAL, Hesston GC 1 p.m.; Goessel, Burrton @ WSL-HOPL, Herington CC 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II Regionals, Bullard, Texas 8 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Maize 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Maize 4 p.m., Sterling @ Moundridge 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Campus 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Houston 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, May 7

PREP BASEBALL — Larned @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hesston @ Pratt 4 p.m., Marion @ Remington 4 p.m., Sedgwick @ Pratt Skyline 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Andover Central 4 p.m., Larned @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hesston @ Pratt 4 p.m., Marion @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Salina Municipal GC TBA; Halstead, Hesston @ CKL, Wedgewood GC 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Missouri State 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II Regionals, Bullard, Texas 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Houston 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, May 8

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Salina South 6:30 p.m.

PRO GOLF — All-Pro Tour @ Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Houston 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, May 9

PREP TRACK — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Haysville 4 p.m.; Halstead, Hesston @ CKL, Nickerson 2 p.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ WSL, Goessel 3 p.m.; Burrton @ HOPL, Pretty Prairie TBA.

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Andover Central 4 p.m., Douglass @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Douglass @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Derby 6:30 p.m.

PRO GOLF — All-Pro Tour @ Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

Friday, May 10

PREP TRACK — Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ HOAL, Moundridge 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Class 5A state @ Kossover Tennis Center, Topeka 9 a.m.; Class 3-2-1A State @ Harmon Park, Prairie Village 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — East Carolina @ Wichita State 6 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

PRO GOLF — All-Pro Tour @ Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Philadelphia @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Duke City @ Wichita 7:25 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Class 5A state @ Kossover Tennis Center, Topeka 9 a.m.; Class 3-2-1A State @ Harmon Park, Prairie Village 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — AV-CTL I @ Newton 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — East Carolina @ Wichita State 2 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Sam Williams Last Chance Qualifier, Welch Stadium, Emporia TBA.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II District Tournament, Hummer Sports Park, Topeka 10 a.m.

PRO GOLF — All-Pro Tour @ Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Philadelphia @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Tulsa Athletic 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II District Tournament, Hummer Sports Park, Topeka 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — East Carolina @ Wichita State 1 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

PRO BASEBALL — Philadelphia @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

