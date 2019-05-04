Getting better is the main focus. Getting records would be nice as well.

It was a Salina sweep in the pole vault during the Salina Central Invitational track and field meet on Friday, with Salina South's Victoria Maxton winning the girls event and the boys title going to Central's Blake Olmsted.

Both were the only individuals to clear the winning height, and both went after their respective school records after eliminating all other competition.

Maxton won when she cleared 10-foot-6 on her first attempt and teammate Georgia Bell, the only other girls entry to clear 10-0, missed on three attempts at 10-6.

"I'm getting more consistent with 10-6," Maxton said. "I used to be consistent at 10 feet, but improving that six inches means a lot.

"But I also know there is a lot of room for improvement and I know I can get higher than 11 feet."

Maxton already owns the school record after reaching 11-0 earlier this season. She had event staff set the final height at 11-2, trying to add to her mark, but missed on her three attempts.

"The next few meets I want to be in the 11 to 11-6 area," Maxton said. "I already have the school record at 11 feet, but there is a girl from Bishop Carroll that has 11-1 and that's the best in 5A.

"I definitely have the height for it, but doing three events can get kind of tiring."

Olmsted and Manhattan's Tysen Plummer were the only competitors to clear 13-0 in the boys event, with neither missing on an attempt through that height. Olmsted then locked up the title when he cleared 13-6 on his third and final attempt, while Plummer had three misses at that height.

"My main goal is just to get better heights," Olmsted said. "I'm not aiming for a certain place or school records. I'm just trying to get higher than the last meet.

"Right now I'm trying to get used to the poles and how they bend. When I find the right poles I should be rolling."

After clinching first place in the final home meet of his career, Olmsted had the bar raised to 14-2, which would be a Central school record. He cleared the bar with his feet and legs on his final try, but caught it with his waist on the way over.

"I wish I was getting a little higher, but I should make it work," Olmsted said. "The weather helps and today was a great day to vault."

Central senior Riley Counts was the only Salina athlete to win two events at Friday's meet. Counts took first in both the 200 and 400-meter dashes.

"It was a good day," Counts said. "I had a season-best in the 400. I'm actually not where I want to be two weeks before regional, but I can get there."

After finishing second in his preliminary heat in the 200, Counts started the finals of that race in the outside lane. With the staggered start, he never did see any of his competitors on his way to the 200 title.

"I like to chase people from an inside lane," Counts said. "It's a challenge from the outside. I didn't see anybody the whole race, but that's a good thing.

"My goal was not to get caught. I wanted to build up to top speed as fast as possible and hold on as long as possible."

Counts ran 51.42 to win the 400, then finished in 22.99 to pick up his second gold in the 200.

"I have to emphasize my form and my knee drive," Counts said. "The last part of the race I sometimes start fading. Especially in the 400, but I have to keep my composure and run through the race."

South senior Isaac Mitchell also had a first-place finish in his final meet in Salina. Mitchell threw 188-2 to win the javelin, an event where he is the defending 5A state champion.

Mitchell's winning distance came on his third attempt in the prelims. He had a throw of 178-0 on his last attempt in the finals, which also would have been good enough for first place.

It was a javelin sweep for Salina athletes, with Central's Reagan Geihsler winning the girls javelin with a throw of 127-7. Geihsler was also second in the discus (123-8), finishing only seven inches behind Hutchinson's Jayla Bynum.

South's Jayden Miller took second place in the boys discus (156-6). In addition to Bell taking second in the pole vault, the South girls also had a runner-up finish in the 3,200 run from Jentrie Alderson (12:19.74) and Central's Peyton Griffin was second in the girls 400 (1:02.40).