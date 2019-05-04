BUHLER — All six Buhler players advanced to the state tournament as the Crusaders finished second at a KHSAA Class 4A Boys Tennis Regional Championships on Friday at Balzer Courts.

Wichita Trinity edged Buhler 21-20 for the regional team championship. The rest of the field included Abilene (11), Pratt (4), Ulysses (2) and Chapman (0).

The top six singles competitors and doubles teams qualified to the Class 4A Boys Tennis State Tournament next week in Pratt.

Crusaders' singles players Luke Ingalls (No. 2 seed) and Drake Dick (No. 3 seed) both reached the state level while Buhler's double teams of Camrin Engelken and Carter Engelken (No. 1 seed) and Neil Case and Cale McCabe (No. 5 seed) each qualified.

Ingalls reached the singles title match, where he lost 6-4, 6-4 to Drew Majors (Wichita Trinity). Ingalls defeated No. 7 seed Jaylen West (Abilene) 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before upending Dick 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Dick took out Wyatt Davis (Abilene) 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to Ingalls. Houston Weimar (Wichita Trinity) defeated Dick in the third-place match.

Caden Donnenwerth (Pratt) used a 6-1, 6-2 victory to claim the fifth-place match over West.

The Engelkens rolled to the regional doubles championship by dominating No. 8 seed Moral and Raines (Ulysses) 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, topping No. 4 seed Rash and Matthews (Wichita Trinity) 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals and No. 2 seed Kohler and Schiffner (Abilene) 6-1, 6-0 in the title contest.

Case and McCabe provided Buhler with a fifth-place finish after posting a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 6 seed Barbieri and Cooper (Abilene). The Crusaders registered a 6-2, 6-0 first-round win over No. 12 seed Donnenwerth and Folkers (Pratt). Case and McCabe were sent to the consolation bracket after a 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 loss to Rash and Matthews. The Buhler duo rebounded with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Moral and Rains to reach the fifth-place match.

CLASS 6A

Garden City Regional

GARDEN CITY — Hutchinson delivered a trio of top three finishes to place second in the KHSAA Class 6A Boys Tennis Garden City Regional on Friday.

Garden City edged Hutchinson 21-19 for the regional team championship. The rest of the field included Dodge City (10), Haysville Campus (8), Liberal (0), Wichita North (0), Wichita South (0) and Wichita West (0).

No. 2 seed Joe Blake of Hutchinson became the regional champion after defeating teammate and No. 4 seed Boaz Tolbert 6-1, 6-4 in the title contest. Tolbert advanced to the regional championship match by sweeping No. 1 seed Huy Nguyen (Garden City) 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal round. Blake moved into the title round after topping Caden Odette (Haysville Campus) 6-2, 6-2 in another semifinal match.

Tolbert won his first-round match 6-3, 6-0 against Erick Rodriguez (Liberal) before stopping Aaron Schafer (Garden City) 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinal round. Blake used a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories to turn back his first two opponents, Ky'Vaughn Adams (Wichita West) and Michael Nguyen (Haysville Campus).

Huy Nguyen defeated Odette 6-1, 6-1 for third place while Schafer outlasted Lakin Scheck (Dodge City) 1-6, 6-1, 6-0 for fifth place.

The top six singles competitors and doubles teams advance to the KHSAA Class 6A Boys Tennis State Tournament next week in Olathe.

In doubles action, No. 4 seeded Evan Henderson and Harrison Pankratz handed the Salthawks a third-place finish with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against No. 6 seeded Martinez and Valez (Dodge City).

Henderson and Pankratz rebounded from a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal-round loss to No. 1 seeded Darter and Keller (Garden City). The Hutchinson team advanced with wins over No. 13-seeded Gonzalez and Trevizo (Wichita West), 6-0, 6-1 and No. 5-seeded Bunkhall and Ramirez (Dodge City), 6-4, 6-4.

Darter and Keller captured the regional championship with a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 2-seeded Morren and Morren (Garden City). Bunkall and Ramirez turned back No. 3-seeded Ramsey and Schmidt (Haysville Campus) 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 for fifth place.

CLASS 3A-2A-1A

Hesston Regional

HESSTON — Trinity Catholic singles player Tristan Harcrow placed fourth to qualify for state competition during a KHSAA Class 3A-2A-1A Boys Tennis Regional Tournament on Friday.

Harcrow defeated Carson Beyers (Smoky Valley) 9-0 in the first round before outlasting Cole Deutschendorf (Hesston) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 in the quarterfinals. William Weiner (Sterling) sent Harcrow to the third-place match after a 6-1, 6-3 win in the semifinals. Rhain Isaac placed third with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Harcrow.

The top six singles competitors and doubles teams advance to the KHSAA Class 3A-2A-1A Boys Tennis State Tournament next week in Prairie Village, a suburb of Kansas City.

The Celtics' Jack Yates was eliminated from the singles tournament with a first-rounf loss.

Trinity Catholic's doubles team of Connor Harcrow and Braden Miller finished its season with a first-round loss.