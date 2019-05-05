Adolph and Beth Charbonneau, of Concordia, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the American Legion, Concordia.

Adolph and Beth were married May 5, 1979, at the Concordia Lutheran Church. They have two children, Jeff and Nicole Nelson, of Concordia, and Julie and James Crowley, of Tonganoxie. They have five grandchildren, MaKayla Nelson, Olivia Nelson, and Kaitlyn Nelson, of Concordia, and Emilie Crowley and Alex Crowley, of Tonganoxie.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to the Charbonneaus at 1904 Rust Rd., Concordia, KS 66901.