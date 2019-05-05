Jake and Rosie Heier, of Hoxie, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Friday, May 3. Jake Heier and the former Rosie Appelhans were married May 3, 1954, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Peter, Kan., with Monsignor George Weber officiating.

The Heiers have three children, Richard and Glenda Heier, of Hoxie, Deb and Kelly Vickers, also of Hoxie, and Norma LeHaw, of Tucson, Ariz. They have eight grandchildren, Aimee Vickers, Kelsi and Adam Bartlett, Jamie and Chris Hoyt, Trisha Hoover, Jordan and Erika Vickers, Andrew Hoover, Kara and Bronson Scott, and Corey Heier, and 10 great-grandchildren, Taelynn, Lyla, Kaitlyn, Grayson, Lennon, Jovie, Alexa, Eislee, Emery and McKinley.

Their children request a card shower to celebrate this wonderful milestone, and please include a special memory or note. Cards may be sent to the Heiers at P.O. Box 167, Hoxie, KS 67740.