When Travis Scheele reports for work at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth, he gazes north-by-northwest, past orange cones, to The Alley family fun center taking shape on East Ash Street, and south-by-southwest to Homewood Suites by Hilton under construction on south Santa Fe Avenue.

Closer by, at Fifth and Ash, a Sunflower Bank branch is going through a major upgrade. Activity swarms these days in downtown Salina.

“It’s just the beginning for what it’s supposed to be,” said Scheele, Salina recreation superintendent, of the $160-million-plus Salina Downtown Revitalization plan. He’s based at the field house, one of the project’s pillars.

“I look north and south and realize how important Salina Fieldhouse is to that economic impact. Being a part of it is exciting,” he said.

Opened in July 2017, the big sports and multipurpose structure hosted 466 teams — 392 from out of town — and 16 tournaments, and that was just a taste of what’s possible. The events were attended by nearly 92,000 participants and spectators in the first year.

“This gives us a chance to transfer all programs under one roof, improve the quality of life for Salina people, and boost the economic impact for our community,” he said. “We’re an anchor of that economic impact.”

Stepping into a packed field house during weekends is a thrill to Scheele.

In the first year of operation, Salina Parks & Recreation as a whole accounted for more than 1,000 tournament teams competing both outdoors and in Salina Fieldhouse, and the increase was handled by the same staff that was in place prior to construction.

“Being a part of creating the beast, where it’s providing a positive impact, is something special,” Scheele said. “What’s really caught my eye is the facility’s flexibility. It houses soccer, baseball, basketball, softball and a football combine, but it can also flex into other events.”

Salina Fieldhouse has played host to 35 birthday parties, along with Match Madness, a Halloween Party, Golden Years Spring Festival, farmers market, and other gatherings. It served as home base for the Frosty Fun Runs this past winter.

Pulling audience members

Growth potential for Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron, involves reaching outside of Saline County to fill more seats, said Michael Spicer, SCT executive director.

“We know the population in Salina has been static for a very long time, and we, by and large, know how many people we can harvest for the shows,” he said. “We have invested so much in bringing people from outside Saline County to our theater, and have been able to grow the number by 7 percent. We don’t think we can replicate that every year, but we certainly are targeting 4 percent.”

Salina Community Theatre pulls show audience members from Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan and neighboring states, such as Denver, Spicer said.

In addition to the marketing comes word-of-mouth interest in current changes.

“The growing reputation of downtown will bring more people into this corridor,” he said. “We are now exploring ways to harvest people coming for other events to also see shows we are creating.”

With more attractions going in, Salina’s upside glows in gold as tourism entities work in concert. Expansion has prompted brainstorming at SCT.

“We are going to need to be able to explore ways of encouraging people to come when they’re here for other reasons,” Spicer said. “When people are coming to the fieldhouse, they’re not thinking ‘Oh I’m going to come to the theater,’ but if we’re doing a show that might appeal to them, we can get growth from them as well.

“I think we can add a percent or two of attendance from people who are coming for other events.”

Collaboration of dozens

Excitement over tourism in Salina and Saline County centers around the collaboration of dozens of businesses, from restaurants, hotels, theaters, museums, galleries and even craft beer.

Monte Shadwick plans to expand his Blue Skye Brewery, 116 N. Santa Fe.

“What you see right here is just enough focus to sell in our own place,” he said. “We want our beer in other places.”

Local restaurants, such as Old Chicago Pizza and Tap Room, 214 S. Santa Fe, and Martinelli’s Little Italy, 158 S. Santa Fe, have expressed interest in stocking Blue Skye beers, Shadwick said.

The brewery has made beer from Kernza perennial wheatgrass developed at The Land Institute, 2440 E. Water Well Road, and White Rhino beer with Rolling Hills Zoo; and a special beer is being developed for an upcoming event at Salina Regional Airport.

Alliances between businesses serving the same clients are becoming common, said Monica Baltazor, manager of Hampton Inn by Hilton, 401 W. Schilling. She mentioned collaborations with Rolling Hills Zoo, Smoky Hill River Festival, Visit Salina, and Salina Symphony, just to name a few.

“We share mutual clients, so if they’re coming in for a show with the symphony or an activity at the zoo, we can share that mutual client base and bring more visitors and attractions to Salina,” Baltazor said. “It’s something fairly new, and so far it’s working. We were seeing a lot more visitors on the weekends during the winter, where we normally wouldn’t.”

The zoo has joined forces with a number of entities, such as restaurants, hotels, Kenwood Cove, and Salina Art Center .

“I see wonderful opportunities to create weekend packages,” said Robert Jenkins, executive director of Rolling Hills Zoo. “Everyone benefits when all is said and done."

Involved in the community

Salina golf offers another form of tourism through cooperation. The Muni, Salina Country Club and Great Life courses collectively host — through the Saline County Golf Association— a two-man scramble in May, four-ball tournament in June, and the individual medal tournament in July. Each Friday-through-Sunday competition utilizes all three Salina courses.

“We feel like we are involved in the community,” said Mike Hargrave, head professional and general manager of Salina Municipal Golf Course, as the corner of Crawford Street and Markley Road.

“The community gives back to us and we give back to the community,” he said “It’s very much a collaboration.”

On the Pot, 111 N. Santa Fe, responded when Blue Skye opened across the street.

“We extended our hours because we saw the traffic Monte (Shadwick) was bringing to our block. Same for the Stiefel,” said co-owner Robin Cates.

Tourism-related businesses “play a role in our business’s success, and our business plays a role in theirs,” she said. “When (customers) come in our studio and say ‘What else is there to do in Salina?,’ I point them in all sorts of directions.”

Salina Community Theatre is heavy into collaboration, enjoying partnerships with the Salina Symphony, Kansas Wesleyan University, Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, and others, Spicer said, but more is needed.

“Growth in the downtown and enhanced vision from people outside of our immediate area, should have a positive impact on everybody, but it’s going to take a great deal of cooperation,” he said. “Our research has shown us 40 percent of all business stays get extended for either personal or social reasons. People will stay an extra day.”

Flexible approach

Such opportunities are being pursued through the Chamber Area Regional Marketing Grant.

“That participation will only be enhanced when more people are coming downtown,” Spicer said. “You have to be flexible in the way you approach your business.”

The Cates sisters agree a tourism community is developing in Salina, and to help that along, Julie said, “you’ve got to be an ambassador.”

Spicer concurs.

“It takes effort and participation by all the partners,” he said, “so they can say to someone eating lunch at Martinelli’s, ‘We know what’s on stage at the community theater.’ That’s why we appreciate putting posters at Martinelli’s, because it reminds people as they enter, what else is available in the downtown area.”

A few hours after the Stiefel Theatre sold 800 tickets for the July 1 performance of bluegrass-country singer, Alison Krauss, executive director Jane Gates was in awe.

She likened the development of tourism in Salina to “polycultures of the prairie and all the species that grow together” that are studied and promoted at The Land Institute, 2440 E. Water Well, in eastern Saline County.

“Salina is such a fertile community. It almost mimics the prairie,” she said. “All of these things — the river, the downtown, the airport — are kind of coming to fruition by all of these visionary people and the city of Salina who are working together, supporting each other and the projects.”