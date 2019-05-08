I’m thankful that Don Etchison offered his opinion to remind everyone that stuff costs money. As a hard-working American myself, I felt I’d remind Mr. Etchison that we are already paying a heavy price for health care and college.

I don’t know a single person who believes that we wouldn’t need to raise taxes if we were going to socialize healthcare and college. You could raise my taxes by 67 percent and it would still be cheaper than what I am currently spending in total!

What we want is not “free stuff” but a better system.

Based on data from “The Chronicle of Higher Education,” in 1999 it would have taken about 500 hours at minimum wage to pay for one year at Kansas State. In 2019 it takes approximately 1,400 hours at minimum wage — a 180 percent increase. Health care premiums and costs have risen even more.

The system is broken and costs are out of control. Mr. Etchison worries we’ll be under the control of Democrats once we have made these changes. As if we’re not already beholden to insurance companies more interested in making a hefty profit!

I commend Democrats for their work trying to make college more affordable and health care accessible. Two years ago, I needed a bone marrow transplant, and after a medical bill over $3 million, the Affordable Care Act made sure I didn’t go bankrupt and that I can still get insurance today. Socializing health care and college would be a step toward reining in runaway costs. Will there be freeloaders? Of course! There are freeloaders of all sorts in this world.

But don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater — we’re not doing this for them. This would be for the overwhelming majority of Americans: the hard-working folks who already pay a heavy price.

Derrick Cline

Shawnee