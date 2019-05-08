Salina can love rock and roll all over again when Joan Jett and The Blackhearts come to town to perform an 8 p.m. concert Oct. 11 at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe.

Tickets start at $79 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Stiefel Theatre box office and at stiefeltheatre.org.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and co-founder of the groundbreaking all-girl punk quintet The Runaways, Joan Jett has produced eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "Bad Reputation," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" and a cover of "Crimson and Clover." Jett also has acted in movies and television, including 1987's "Light of Day" with Michael J. Fox, and the Broadway musical "The Rocky Horror Show."

For more information, call 827-1998.