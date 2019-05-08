SALINA — Salina South distanced itself from the rest of the field to win the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I Boys Golf Championship on Tuesday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

The Cougars used 307 shots to capture the league title, followed by Newton (322), Salina Central (323), Hutchinson (335), Derby (346), Maize (348) and Haysville Campus (376).

Salina South's Parker Renz shot a 5-under 67 to become the AVCTL Division I individual champion. The rest of the top five included Jared Murphy (Maize, 74), Zach Engelken (Newton, 76), River Weaverling (Salina Central, 77) and Cole Stein (Salina South, 77).

Trevor Rhoades and Wyatt Johnson, who both carded 83s to lead Hutchinson, finished in a four-way tie for 13th. Tate Webster added an 84 to claim a spot in a six-way tie for 17th. Luke Winchester and Jake Winchester each collected 85s to capture a spot in a three-way tie for 23rd. Brock Southern posted an 87 to finish in a three-way tie for 27th.

AVCTL Div. III Championship

WICHITA — McPherson and Buhler were the top two teams after a weather-shortened nine holes at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division III Boys Golf Championship on Tuesday.

The Bullpups edged the Crusaders 163-171 to win the league title. The rest of the field included Augusta (181), Circle (188), Winfield (188) and El Dorado (204).

Jacob George shot an even-par 36 to become the AVCTL Division III medalist. The rest of the top five included Hayes Schmidt (McPherson, 37), Drew Hess (Augusta, 39), Maxwell Hanson (Circle, 39), Trenton Matney (Buhler, 40) and Neil Raymond (McPherson, 40).

The Crusaders' Cordel Hendrickson came in eighth with a 43 while teammate Will Yates finished in a three-way tie for ninth with a 44. Matt Voth (45, three-way tie for 12th), Jackson Berning (46, two-way tie for 15th) and Thomas Cox (50, 22nd) also competed for Buhler.

Central Kansas League

The Central Kansas League Championship was postponed Tuesday due to inclement weather. A makeup date as not been announced.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hays 5, Nickerson 0

HAYS — Hays blanked Nickerson in a match Tuesday.

The Panthers are 8-6-0 this season.