Trade negotiations between the United States and China hit a wall last weekend, leading to what the American Soybean Association said “could easily be described as ‘worst case’ for America’s soybean growers.”

It has been nearly a year since President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of Chinese goods in July 2018. The U.S. then imposed a 10 percent tariff on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, sparking retaliatory tariffs from China, heavily focused on U.S. agricultural exports. The 10 percent tariff was scheduled to increase to 25 percent at the end of 2018, but President Trump put the increase on hold after a December meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The countries originally agreed to hold off on tariff increases for a 90-day negotiation period, then indefinitely, but as trade negotiations fell through this weekend, Trump confirmed the 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 percent this Friday.

Fluctuating markets

U.S. soybean markets — along with sorghum, swine and other ag exports — have fluctuated with every turn of the trade war, and soybean futures plunged to contract lows Monday following the announcement.

“What I understand is that it’s wrapped up in the hardness of these negotiations,” said Dan O’Brien, an agricultural economist and assistant professor with Kansas State University. “It sounds like good progress had been made on both sides coming into last weekend, then China started to back away on some key issues, which have focused around intellectual property all along.”

Trump has said from the start that the U.S. needed to crack down on the theft of its intellectual property by China. His efforts helped ignite the current trade war. O’Brien said China likely came back to the negotiating table because of soybean supplies running short in South America.

“Both the U.S. and China need each other,” he said. “Their economy is struggling.”

However, with tariff increases back on, uncertainty about retaliatory actions may cause further drops in grain markets, something that worries many farmers with an already stressed bottom line.

“Our farmers are worried about tariffs and have a right to be,” O’Brien said. “With these type of high-level threats out in the public eye, it can cause extreme anxiety.”

Local stress

China, the United States’ largest foreign exporter, has only purchased 5 million metric tons of soybeans, after a “good faith” promise to purchase 20 million metric tons.

Even without retaliatory tariffs from China, the U.S. tariffs will likely put stress on farmers. Adam Baldwin, a farmer from McPherson County, said many crop inputs come from China.

“I don’t know if I would call it a worst case scenario, but it is not a good one,” Baldwin said. “Without focusing on grain prices, a lot of crop protection products are manufactured in China. They are primarily the generic products that really help farmers save on input costs. Increasing tariffs on these products automatically raises our operating costs.”

He said farmers have already seen some increases on key generic herbicide prices, and if the past is an indicator of the future, the full tariff cost will be passed to the growers.

Current grain markets have plenty of factors causing volatility outside of tariff woes, and African Swine Fever is currently sweeping through Asia. Fewer hogs lowers demand for U.S. soybeans to feed those hogs.

“If we had a normalized trade environment between the U.S. and China, we maybe would have reduced soybean exports due to reduced Chinese demand, but there would be a probability of increased pork exports, which would increase domestic U.S. demand,” Baldwin said.

Domestic factors

There are also domestic factors affecting grain markets, including spring storms, which have brought heavy rainfall. Wet ground and standing water have somewhat delayed corn planting.

Baldwin said it caused some issues, but it is not a major concern for him. However, wet weather has had impacts on planting of corn in other Midwest states, which O’Brien said may affect future trade negotiations.

If the weather remains too wet to plant corn but farmers can plant soybeans, there may be an increase in soybean acres, but if wet conditions persist in some flooded areas of the country into June, the U.S. may see a reduction in both crops.

“A big thing right now is delays in corn planting and how that affects the soybean markets,” Baldwin said. “Delayed planting and a short crop could put pressure on both sides to reach an agreement. Negotiators are not thinking about that now, but if we have crop problems and China needs soybeans, they may be more amenable.”

Those uncertainties are eventually going to be reflected in the markets, O’Brien said. He expects the current ups and downs in the markets to persist over the next several months.

“I can’t say for sure, but I believe the current local cash soybeans are at a level that was last seen during the Bush administration before the 2008 Chinese Olympics,” Baldwin said.

According to historical data of national soybean prices, soybeans were at $8.30 per bushel on May 6. Other than a dip to $8.19 in July 2018 when the trade war began, national prices haven't been that low since Dec. 1, 2008.

“We can’t blame the current prices directly on Trump administration policy,” Baldwin said. “But one has to acknowledge it is playing a role in reducing our international market opportunities.”