The Directorate of Emergency Services will join local and national law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates all across the country for the 2019 National “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement mobilization May 20 through June 2.

Law enforcement officers aren’t just cracking down for the fun of it. Wearing a seat belt is a serious issue. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47 percent were not wearing seat belts.

In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts.

To help prevent crash fatalities, police across the nation will be stepping up enforcement to ensure that all motorists are wearing their seat belts.

For this reason, Fort Leavenworth DES will concentrate law enforcement efforts by using compliance checkpoints and saturation patrols across the installation starting May 20 and ending June 2.

Remember to buckle up and encourage your loved ones to do the same. You’ll save the cost of a ticket and may even save a life.