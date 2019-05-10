Even when goals have been hard to come by, a stingy defense kept Salina Central's girls in most games.

Then there was their home finale Thursday night when the Mustangs simply wore out the back of the net.

The Mustangs scored seven times in the first half alone and needed less than five minutes in the second to finish the job as they rolled to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over El Dorado at Salina Stadium.

"It feels really nice," said sophomore Minerva Martinez, who opened and closed the scoring in a three-goal performance. "It definitely boosted our confidence a little bit.

"It makes our season a little better, makes us try harder."

The victory, which saw six different players dent the scoring column, also pushed the Mustangs' record to 8-7, guaranteeing them a .500 regular season with one game remaining Friday at Derby. They went 2-15 last year.

"It's really good to win so much," Martinez said. "We're playing way better."

With the 10 goals, Central pushed its season total to 29 for a plus-seven differential.

"We were actually making moves, taking people on and taking space, which is something we've really been working on," Central coach Lexi Fenn said. "Hopefully we can carry it over to the next couple of games."

Martinez got it started in the ninth minute when she took a cross by Jillian DeVoe from the right side of the box and finished with one touch inside the left post.

"I got there and just took a simple touch into the goal," Martinez said.

Two minutes later, Callie Sanborn doubled the lead off a short corner, taking it into the box from the left side and finishing near post. A nifty individual move gave Sanborn her second goal in the 16th as she dribbled through the middle of the box and finished in the lower right corner.

Kyah Arcayan was next up for the Mustangs in the 22nd minute, actually whiffing on her first attempt but recovering to slam it home from the right side of the penalty area. Callahan Figgs' free kick set up Alora Pittenger for the fifth goal, in the 25th minute.

Sophia Ginther was denied by El Dorado keeper Chloe Mahan from short range in the 33rd, but left no doubt on the rebound by pounding it in. A minute later, Martinez took advantage of a ricochet in front of goal to make it 7-0 at intermission.

An own goal, Missy Baker's near-post finish off a left-side short corner and Martinez's strike from near the top of the box closed out the scoring.

"We tried some girls at new positions and got some people in that don't usually get a lot of playing time," Fenn said. "Their effort was there today and they were motivated."

The Mustangs finished with 28 shots — 23 on frame — to none for El Dorado, which fell to 0-15.