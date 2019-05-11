“Athletics teaches so much in life. It teaches leadership, it teaches teamwork, it teaches determination, commitment — all those great attributes that we want our future leaders to have."

— Col. William Clark, President, St. John's Military School

June 16, 2018, Salina Journal

Like any other school, the wins and losses mattered to the athletes and teams at St. John's Military Academy. But those two aspects of competition have never been the most important at the Salina school.

"Winning and losing is an important part of sports, but the life lessons you teach these kids is the main thing," said athletic director and former coach Roy Lawrence. "That's what they'll be carrying on for the rest of the life."

When the military school in north Salina closes its doors this month after 132 years of service, it will also end one of the longest-tenured high school athletic programs in Kansas.

St. John's has been offering a variety of sports since the turn of the century, and we're not talking the 21st century. Long before World War I, the Cadets were playing football and baseball.

In 1908, a senior center fielder for Abilene High School named Dwight Eisenhower played against St. John's in a game in Salina. A small monument on the east side of the SJMS campus near the 1300 block of North Fifth marks the spot.

On the football field, the Muleskinners played much bigger schools such as Salina High, Arkansas City, McPherson and Abilene at various times from 1906 to 1928. During the 2018-19 school year, the school offered advanced military skills, baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, rifle team, soccer, tennis, weight training and wrestling for its students.

The school previously was a member of the Post Rock League and Eisenhower League with dual memberships in the Kansas State High School Activities Association and Kansas Christian Athletic Association.

There have been wins and also plenty of losses over the years. But the opportunity to participate and compete with fellow Cadets has always been available.

"A lot of kids who came to St. John's never had a pair of shoulder pads on in their lives," said former football coach Phil Kellogg. "All of a sudden, he is wearing shoulder pads and a helmet and suiting up for a varsity sport.

"So, for some of them, just getting in (a game) and playing was quite a thrill."

Continuity was always an issue for the athletic teams at St. John's. It was a half-century ago and it remained the same through the 2018-19 school year.

"Look, good teams are young men who have played together year after year" said Dale Browning, a 1955 graduate of SJMS and former interim president at the school. "You start playing together when you are in grade school and middle school and then high school.

"That's what makes a really good, solid team."

The Muleskinners did not have that luxury.

"Here you had turnover every year and you never played with the same people that often," Browning said. "That's problem number one.

"Problem number two was it's a very small school. You didn't have a lot of (depth). To put an A-team together and a B-team, (depth) for both of those teams would require around 30 kids. That's 25 percent of the school base."

But the Cadets have had their moments. A young man from Topeka, Rico Richardson, became the first basketball player from the school to be named to the Salina Journal's All-City Basketball Team as a junior.

All the 5-foot-10 guard did was average a school-record 26.2 points per game.

Fifteen years later, Anthony Durant of Capitol Heights, Md., broke Richardson's single-season scoring record with 554 points and averaged 27.7 per game. The 6-foot-8 Durant, older brother of current NBA superstar Kevin Durant, also averaged 13.7 rebounds.

On the wrestling mat, Kris Kielhorn, a junior cadet from Arkansas City, won the first-ever state title for the school in 1997. Kielhorn capped a 27-3 season with a 7-4 decision over Lansing's T.J. Huhn in the 152-pound title match at the Class 4A state tournament in Wichita.

A banner hangs from the wall in Wiley Banes Gym to honor the accomplishment. Highlights of Kielhorn's road to the state title were delivered in front of the full corps at Mess on the following Monday, with an announcement that classes were canceled for the remainder of the day to celebrate the occasion.

St. John's has also offered the chance to compete on the rifle team. The school won several league titles and one of its alumni — George Norton — narrowly missed qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Games.

The school also boasted one of the more unique mascots in the state. A muleskinner was known as the head of the wagon train, driving mule teams and covered wagons across the Great Plains. Many of those trails cut through the heart of Kansas, near Salina.

Muleskinners or Cadets — whatever they have been called — athletes from St. John's are nearing the proverbial finish line.

He Played Them All

There wasn't a sport Dale Browning disliked at St. John's Military. He enjoyed them all and kept busy from September through May.

Browning, a former interim president (2007-09, 2016-17) headmaster and teacher at St. John's, graduated from the school in 1955 after spending two years there. He played basketball, football, baseball and competed in track for the Muleskinners.

"I was a very competitive person and loved sports. It was an extraordinary experience for me," said Browning, who lives in Colorado. "It was a small school.

"You always had an opportunity to participate and I was just very fortunate to have two fine coaches who were at St. John's at the time."

Those two coaches were Jim Elmborg and Virgil 'Lefty' Loy. Elmsburg was the head coach for basketball and football, while Loy was in charge of the baseball program.

"They were superb teachers and superb coaches," Browning said.

Both coaches were the type of role models the military school was looking for. Elmborg, who died in 2006, was in the Navy and a World War II veteran. Loy, who played a year of minor league baseball with the Salina Bluejays in 1948, was also a World War II veteran in the Army. He died in 2007.

Browning's favorite sport was basketball, where he played the center position at 6-foot-4. He played tight end on the footbal team that was 4-2-2 his senior year and was an outfielder on the baseball team.

When baseball practice ended, he'd go work out with the track team. It was a lot of work, but there was also an incentive to go out for athletics.

"If you didn't go out for athletics, you had to go out for P.E.," he said. "But, that didn't bother me because I was interested in football and basketball and other sports."

Browning set a single-game scoring record for the Muleskinners during the 1954-55 season when he scored 44 points against Tescott, according to a school yearbook. The record stood for 35 years until Rico Richardson scored 48 against Miltonvale during the final regular season game in 1990.

"I wrote him a letter of criticism, of course," Browning said with a laugh. "Actually, I wrote him and letter of congratulations for a job well done."

Browning played basketball at Kansas Wesleyan for one season and graduated from the Salina college. He taught and coached at SJMS for four years before attending graduate school at the University of Chicago.

All In The Family

The Kellogg family is synonymous with St. John's. Paul Sr. was the Commandant for 22 years and Paul Jr. was the head football coach from 1971-76, when the school re-started the program after a 10-year absence.

Phil Kellogg, the son of Paul Sr. and younger brother of Paul Jr., took over the football program from Kelly Rudolph in 1988 and coached the Muleskinners from 1988-95 and again from 2005-07. There also was a basketball tournament named in the family's honor played at St. John's each season.

On the football field, St. John's had back-to-back winning seasons in 1990 and '91 under Kellogg. The Cadets put together a 5-4 record in 1990 with a roster filled with juniors and sophomores.

Kellogg was thrilled to learn prior to the 1991 season that most of those players were returning to the school.

"It was a rarity to have that many come back," Kellogg said. "I had the entire line back, both running backs and players like that.

"So, we had a group of kids back to build on. That's what we had going for us."

St. John's rolled to victories over St. Xavier (46-8), White City (20-14), Solomon (14-0) and Wakefield (34-8) before running into the powerful Tescott Trojans. Tescott defeated the Cadets, 40-12, and would go on to finish 10-2 and reach the semifinals of the state football playoffs.

St. John's wrapped up its season with wins over Bennington (22-14), Hope (50-42), St. Marys Academy (54-8) and Natoma (forfeit) to finish 8-1.

"That's kind of my claim to fame during my tenure there," Kellogg said. "It was a great year and the team that beat us, Tescott, had a great season.

"So being beaten by them was not a bad thing, either."

At the end of the season, a special school assembly was held to honor the coaches and players. Two players from the team were named to the Salina Journal's 1991 All-City team — Brian Weber, a senior from Loveland, Colo., as an offensive guard-linebacker, and Scott Gruber, a senior from Topeka, who was a running back.

Weber and defensive lineman Geoff Nelson were named first-team All-Eisenhower League, while Gruber, center Gabe Boyle and end Mike Goins were named to the second team.

"It was just a tribute of having the same group of kids come back to work with for the second year in a row. That's how you build a team," Kellogg said. "We always had a handful of good athletes every year, but they were undisciplined and never played as a team before.

"All that stuff is usually new to them each year."

One of the social stigmas Kellogg battled over the years was that the school's athletic teams were filled with troubled and undisciplined kids.

"I hated the stigma that they were just a bunch of bad kids out there," he said. "That bothered me a lot. It bothered the kids, too. But, at a military school, that's just the way people thought about them.

"But it's amazing how the coaches in the league got to know us, got to know me and appreciated what I was trying to do and the things we had to go through."

Kellogg, who lives in Colorado, retired two years ago from his job as a recruiter for the school. He worked, taught and coached at St. John's for 28 years.

"Being hooked up with that school one way or another for so long, it's tough to see it come to an end," he said. "It's a sad ending."

Rifle Team Made Its Mark

Tony Blair has been the coach of the SJMS Rifle Team for 24 years, but knew nothing about the sport when he got to the school. He grew up in northwest Arkansas, attended high school in Blue Springs, Mo., and then joined the Army before ending up in Salina at St. John's.

"I kind of got thrown into the job," Blair said with a smile. "It was kind of one of those, 'Oh, by the way, you're the rifle team coach.' "

Despite knowing very little about the sport, Blair turned it into a very successful one at SJMS. During his tenure, St. John's has won six league titles and 11 different shooters representing the school have combined for 20 Kansas State Indoor and one Outdoor championships.

The 2001-02, 2003-04 and 2010-11 seasons produced unbeaten league champs. Blair is a five-time state champion himself, while Scott Green, Jonathon Frank, Jered Hoffman, Stephen Ritter, Joshua Batchelor and Branden Rucker were two-time state champs.

Blair said he treats air rifle shooting like any other high school sport. The Cadets practiced two hours a day, four days a week, in the prone, standing and kneeling positions. They competed in the North Central Kansas Gallery League against teams from Abilene, Delphos, Manhattan and Wichita, which were usually comprised of adults.

In the early years of his tenure at SJMS, Blair would post a sign-up sheet for those interested in trying out for the coveted six or seven spots on the team. One year, 73 Cadets signed up and it took a month to whittle that number down.

"We don't let them just go out there and start shooting," Blair said. "Before any of that, we teach them safety and shooting fundamentals at the three positions."

There haven't been any sign-up sheets lately. Blair learned of interest from Cadets through his position as the Junior ROTC instructor.

George Norton became arguably the greatest shooter ever produced by the school despite not signing up to compete. His roommate did that for him and didn't bother to tell him.

Well, Norton did make tryouts, helped lead SJMS to a couple league titles, was inducted into the St. John's Military School Wall of Fame in 2013 and narrowly missed qualifying for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Shooting Team.

He currently shoots for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, is a rifle instructor at Fort Benning, Ga., and a two-time national champion in the small-bore division. He has also competed in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup USA in the Men’s Air Rifle competition.

All league matches, regardless which of the five teams are competing, were held at the school's indoor shooting range in the basement of the Steven's Center each Thursday night from December through March. Blair, the league president, is concerned what will happen with the indoor range and the equipment with the closing of the school. The range also plays host each year to the NRA Sectional and Junior Olympic Qualifier.

"Right now, the league will have no place to shoot," he said. "I'm hoping and praying whoever takes over the school will allow the range to still be used. This has been such a big part of my life. It's tough to think of this all ending."

A Little Bit of Everything

When Roy Lawrence signed to play basketball at Kansas Wesleyan under Jerry Jones in the late 1980s, the last thing he expected was to end up 3 1/2 miles north at St. John's Military.

But, a car accident in Iowa left him with neck and back injuries and unable to compete at the level he wanted on the basketball court. Jones told him about a job opening at SJMS.

Lawrence applied, got an interview and was hired as a gym attendant. The rest, as they say, is history.

Lawrence, a native of St. Louis, has been at the school for the last 32 years in a variety of positions. The closing of the school makes this a very emotional time for him.

In addition to being the head basketball coach for 16 years and football coach for seven, Lawrence did a little bit of everything at St. John's. His first job was a gym attendant, opening the gym on weekend for basketball, wrestling and weight training.

He also worked in the kitchen, helped with maintenance, oversaw study hall, was a librarian for three years, became a military advisor and the school's athletic director.

"Whatever they needed, I was there," he said.

Lawrence was an assistant coach under Chuck Spielman when point-guard Rico Richardson played for the Muleskinners. Richardson was the "Michael Jordan of his time" in the Post Rock League, according to Lawrence, and averaged a school-record 26.2 points per game.

"He was a dynamic player. He was good," Lawrence said. "He was a flashy player and could dribble between his legs and things like that.

"You just didn't see that back in those days."

Fifteen years later, Lawrence was the head coach when Anthony Durant showed up to school. The 6-foot-8 Durant broke Richardson's scoring record, averaging 27.7 a game.

"He was a big man who played post, but he could shoot from the outside, Lawrence said. "A great kid; a driven kid.

"He also played baseball and football. He got a chance to do a lot of things he couldn't have done in Maryland."

Lawrence almost had the chance to coach Durant's younger brother as well.

"Thought we were going to get him," Lawrence said. "But his mother said, 'I can't send them both, I need one with me at home.'

"They were a great family."

Family is a word Lawrence uses a lot when talking about St. John's, a place he's worked at over 60 percent of his life.

"I've traveled all over the place, seeing kids get married, having kids; keeping in contact with them," he said. "They were basically my family."

Lawrence was named the school's Director of Development and Alumni last year and had a plan to upgrade the school's athletic program and facilities when news of the school closing came crashing down around everyone.

"It's been very emotional since the announcement was made," he said. "As you get closer to the end here and the alumni have started to arrive, reality is sinking in. This is it.

"All good things come to an end. You just try to accept it and move on. Remember the memories, good and bad, and what you did for hundreds of kids."