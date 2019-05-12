This is the first time in three years Salina Christian Academy has a senior graduating class, but that's not what makes Benjamin Bunce, Allison Korb and Triston Towler special.

What gives this graduating class significance is all three seniors have grown up together at the Academy, starting in kindergarten.

"It's the first group to go all the way from the beginning to the end," said Salina Christian Academy principal Marissa Henning.

For Korb, this makes Bunce and Towler more like brothers than classmates.

"It's always been more than a school, it's been family," said Korb, who plans to major in business at Bethany College beginning this fall. "Everyone is so close. I've also been a teacher aide this year, and I'm going to miss the younger kids a lot."

Commencement for the three graduates of the Class of 2019 at Salina Christian Academy was Sunday at Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud.

Graduation speaker was Pastor Steve Gowin of Emmanuel Foursquare, whose message, "A Plea for Abnormality and Maladjustment," reflects Romans 12:2 — "Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds."

"By maladjustment, I'm saying they don't have to be like everybody else," Gowin said. "They need to live a selfless life, guard their reputations and keep their lives holy and pure."

When Gowin thinks of these three seniors starting their educational journey at Salina Christian Academy and finishing it there 12 years later, he said it moves him to tears.

"Three kids started here and are graduating here," he said. "I think I'll be tearing up over that. The two boys go to this church as well."

As for Towler and Bunce's futures, Towler said he plans to attend Bethany College this fall and perhaps someday design video games. Bunce plans to take a year off after graduation and explore his options.

"I haven't really made up my mind what to do next," Bunce said.