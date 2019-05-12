Growing up, director Logan Hendricks, a native Topekan, didn't know the first thing about directing. He just knew it's what he wanted to do.

When Hendricks' parents bought a digital camera for the family, he took it and ran with it.

"My friends and I would go out and create short films from eighth grade to senior year in high school," Hendricks said.

Several years later, Hendricks now has his own media company, Campsite Media House, and was recently inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as a director in the Commercial Peer Group.

Hendricks also recently directed a spot for MagnaFlow called "Sound of Passion," which features race car driver Mario Andretti.

The spot is up for Emmy consideration in the Outstanding Commercial category.

Hendricks, who now lives in Orange County, Calif., said like many kids, he couldn't wait to get out of the city, but despite that he has extremely fond memories of his hometown.

Hendricks said Topeka made him who he is.

"I think some of the most talented people I know, genuinely talented people I know in the world came from Topeka," Hendricks said. "(Topeka's) a very eclectic mix of people."

After graduating from Topeka High School, Hendricks studied as a film student at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Entering into the entertainment business can be challenging for a lot of people, and Hendricks said it's a crazy industry.

"There's a lot of jobs out there where you can look at a ladder and say 'I can do ABC then in 20 years I can end up here,' and with the entertainment world it doesn't exist," Hendricks said. "There is no ladder."

There are two routes a person can take in the entertainment world, Hendricks said.

"I think you either become a part of that community and work your way up, or you go out and try to do something to make a mark on your own to get someone's attention and kind of jump the queue and you have to start from there," he said.

After making a feature documentary called "Love at a Certain Age,"— which gained a lot of recognition at film festivals — Hendricks said he started working for a commercial production company.

Four years ago, Hendricks and two other partners decided they wanted to create their own path and founded Campsite Media House.

Campsite is full-service production media company, from pre-production to post-production.

Under Campsite, Hendricks and his team have created spots for MagnaFlow, LA Galaxy soccer team, Herbalife and Virgin Mobile.

Having dipped his toes into both commercials and feature documentaries, Hendricks said there are pros and cons to both.

"I love the long form nature of documentaries," he said. "I love being able to fully immerse myself in a story and just kind of get lost in it for a few years."

On the flip side, Hendricks said the fun part about directing commercials is knowing that it has to be released for a national spot that's already been bought.

"It's a totally different feeling and challenge, and I genuinely like them both for completely different reasons," Hendricks said.

One of his more recent commercials featuring Andretti came about when one of Campsite's partners ran into someone from MagnaFlow.

MagnaFlow was looking for new ideas for TV spots and the Campsite team decided to sit down and pitch.

"Their big thing was the MagnaFlow exhaust has a signature sound and they tried and tried and tried to create content around it but it always felt like it fell flat," he said.

Campsite's idea was to create sound by using two of MangaFlow's ambassadors, one of those being Andretti, by retelling the drivers' stories and favorite memories through sound.

Hendricks said meeting Andretti was his favorite part of directing the TV spot.

"Those Formula One racers are known to be much smaller people and I think (Andretti) is somewhere around 5'6 or 5'7, but when he walked into a room he was 8 feet tall," Hendricks said. "He just has this personality that radiates confidence. It's almost as if you can see his career accomplishments as he walks toward you, it's phenomenal."

Hendricks said when it comes to directing, he's gravitated toward having a kernel of an idea and spending time with the subject to figure out how to tell the story.

"Being able to tell a story, do it the way you originally planned (and) for it to come off really well, and for people to be engaged and to enjoy," he said. "It's very satisfying."

In the future, Hendricks hopes Campsite keeps growing and he would love to get back into the world of documentaries. But for right now, his wife is about to have a child in two months and he's very focused on that.