A Leavenworth man was sentenced Monday to 121 months in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

In addition, the defendant, Pedro Zamora, 36, was ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution.

Zamora pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, McAllister said. In his plea, Zamora admitted that investigators found 127 videos and 1,900 images containing child pornography on a computer in his home.

Zamora used file-sharing programs to collect and distribute the images, McAllister said. Zamora told investigators he began searching for child pornography on the internet when he was in middle school.

McAllister commended the Overland Park Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.