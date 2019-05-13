Salina police officers seized nearly 12 pounds of marijuana Friday at a North Salina resdience.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, an officer observed Justice Kennedy, 24, of Mahattan, outside an apartment at 800 N. Ninth, who had a federal warrant issued for his arrest.

Officers went to the apartment and made contact with Justin Smull, 25, of Salina, telling him they knew Kennedy was inside. Kennedy exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident, Forrester said.

While at the apartment, officers detected the scent of marijuana and were granted a search warrant, which led to the seizure of 11.9 pounds of marijuana, along with 186 cartridges of THC and two handguns, one of which was allegedly stolen out of Ellsworth, Forrester said.

Smull faces recommended charges that include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute over 1 kilogram, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony drug paraphernalia and unlawful to acquire drug proceeds.

Kennedy was arrested on the outstanding warrant and Forrester anticipates more arrests may follow.