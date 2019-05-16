Today's Birthday (05/16/19). Shared ventures prosper this year. Travel and educational dreams get realized with disciplined homework. Summer networking and communications buzz lead your exploration in a different direction. By next winter, your journey reveals amazing treasures that shift your communications. Work together for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Manage practical expenses and payments with shared accounts. Study the matter, and update financial plans. Discuss priorities, and make sure you're on the same page.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Support your partner and be supported. Strengthen your collaboration by keeping your side of the bargain. Share results and new tricks. Coordinate and strategize.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on immediate actions to handle urgencies. Clean up the mess later. Communications issued now go the distance with long-lasting results. Take care of business.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Set duties and responsibilities aside for a bit, and go have fun. Plan an adventure with someone beloved. Devote yourself to the pursuit of happiness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- The gentle approach works best at home with family. Make improvements after figuring out what's wanted and needed. It's a good time to talk.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Edit communications carefully. Impracticalities and foundational weakness become apparent. Once the message is polished and approvals are complete, share it far and wide.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Move quickly to catch a profitable windfall. Compute expenses, and provide excellent service. Emotions could affect your workplace. Adapt to changes. Find a hidden opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Use your power responsibly. You don't want to run over anyone. Keep a diplomatic tone as you advance a personal project. Communications go further than expected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Peaceful settings soothe your spirit. You're especially sensitive. Alternate between physical exercise and quiet reverie. Consider the words of elders and ancestors. Rest and think.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Resolve structural breakdowns with teams and committees. Confer with allies, and keep communication channels open. Replace something volatile with something secure. Stay cool.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider professional assignments and opportunities. A challenge or competition requires dedication. Begin a testing period. Focus and winning is entirely possible. Get team support.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Get adventurous. Get out and explore a curious subject. Can you mix business with pleasure? Enjoy classes, conferences and workshops. Learn new tricks, and share them.